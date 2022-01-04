NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown's request to be escorted to airport after Jets walkout was turned down by State troopers

The scene and exit that now former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown made on Sunday afternoon was something that had never been seen in the history of the National Football League.

As the days pass, more details emerge as to what happened prior, during and after the dramatic exit at MetLife Stadium.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has said he asked Brown to enter the game and the wide receiver refused.

He said that he asked him again, and once again he refused and instead of begging or furthuring the conversation, Arians told him that he wasn't playing the rest of the game.

And that is when the outburst took place.

NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown asked for a police escort to the airport after outburst

Antonio Brown waiting for a ride after outburst during Bucs-Jets game

MetLife Stadium security and the New Jersey State Troopers were initially unsure whether Brown was a trespasser or not and considered stopping him on the field. When it was realized that he was a football player who had just quit, Brown continued to the tunnel and eventually into the locker room.

But as he passed additional New Jersey State Troopers in the tunnel, Antonio Brown apparently asked one of them if they could give him a ride to the airport.

The state troopers told him that that they couldn't do that and he proceeded to the locker room where he changed and gathered his belongings.

Brown did eventually get picked up by an Uber driver who documented the ride he gave Antonio Brown across the New Jersey state border and into New York City.

Antonio Brown spotted at Nets game on Monday night

Field Yates @FieldYates Antonio Brown remains in New York, as he is currently courtside at the Nets-Grizzlies game in Brooklyn. Antonio Brown remains in New York, as he is currently courtside at the Nets-Grizzlies game in Brooklyn. https://t.co/NhkLUMtEab

Antonio Brown's saga seems far from over. On Monday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't officially release him onto the waiver wire.

Apparently his type of exit is still being reviewed by the National Football League and the Buccaneers front office and will be handled differently than most typical releases.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bucs did not officially release WR Antonio Brown on today’s wire, per source. There are ongoing discussions with the NFL about how to move ahead in this situation. Bucs did not officially release WR Antonio Brown on today’s wire, per source. There are ongoing discussions with the NFL about how to move ahead in this situation.

Antonio Brown, on the other hand, doesn't seem too bothered with the fact that he isn't currently employed and just left about $1,000,000 on the table due to missed incentives.

Brown was spotted sitting courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game last night and has also been making cameo videos for fans. The next step that the Buccaners and the NFL make in regards to Brown could gage whether he will ever play in the league again.

Edited by LeRon Haire