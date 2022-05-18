Watch: Antonio Brown spotted having the time of his life on a yacht in Dubai with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Antonio Brown is living his best life, even as he hopes to play for a new team next season. The free-agent wide receiver recently spent some R&R with boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Dubai. Both were standing in front of the yacht with Brown sporting a luchador mask modeled after Marvel’s fictional character Venom.

The two friends partied over the weekend in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, along with DJ Superfly.The lavish 120-ft yacht is reportedly worth $200 million and is owned by Mayweather. The luxury yacht has five suites, including two VIP cabins, and is serviced by seven crew members.

Daily Loud @dailyloudclips Antonio Brown & Floyd Mayweather on a yacht in Dubai Antonio Brown & Floyd Mayweather on a yacht in Dubai https://t.co/CmQ4WzaaQt

Antonio Brown is still a free agent looking for an NFL team

Antonio Brown may be partying with Floyd Mayweather Jr., but the star wide receiver is still searching for a new team to play for, presumably a title contender. The Super Bowl champion, five-time All-Pro, and seven-time Pro Bowler has played for four NFL teams since entering the league in 2010. Brown had played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010 to 2018, the Oakland Raiders and the New England Patriots in 2019, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2020 to 2021, which was also the team he won his first and only Super Bowl with.

Despite some on-field and off-field issues, Brown proved with the Buccaneers that he is still a dangerous receiver when paired with the right quarterback. Teams like the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Los Angeles Rams might be winning to take a risk on the receiver in exchange for a deep field threat.

Presumably, quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Matthew Stafford would be able to maximize the talent that Brown offers on the field. In 12 years in the NFL, Brown has 928 total receptions, 12,291 total receiving yards, and 83 touchdown receptions. The former Steelers wide receiver was drafted by Pittsburgh in 2010 with the 195th overall pick in the sixth round out of Central Michigan University.

Until a Super Bowl contender comes calling, fans can find Antonio Brown partying it up with his celebrity friends as he is also very active on social media.

Edited by Windy Goodloe