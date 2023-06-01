Antonio Brown has found himself in the headlines for his involvement with the arena football team Albany Empire.

Many have commented on how the former NFL star has handled the team but TikTok star Tyler Webb took it a step further. Webb posted a video about the job Brown has done with the team.

In part, Webb talked about how Brown has lost and has gone to a new level of crazy:

"Antonio Brown has officially lost it. I know we all thought he had gone off the deep end during his last NFL game but this guy has reached a new level of crazy."

Webb alluded to how the seven-time NFL Pro Bowler bought the Empire and has arguably mismanaged the team.

Former Empire head coach Damon Ware and quarterback Sam Castronova spoke to TMZ last month, claiming that it was a “hostile takeover” when Brown bought a small share of the team.

Ware alleges that Brown moved the other owners out by giving them money. Another major claim by Ware was that neither he nor the players were paid in April for two games. As a result, Castronova said players were still without pay and spoke to team officials about the matter.

The former coach and many other players returned to the hotel to find out their room keys didn't work and staff members informed them that it was at Brown's request. The Super Bowl-winning wideout got 95% ownership of the Empire last month along with his father, Eddie, who played arena football in the 1990s.

The TikTok star added how the former Pittsburgh Steelers star claimed that he doesn't even own the Empire. Brown stated in a letter saying as such and that he's a foreign national:

"I want to make it very clear that I am not the owner of this team, and any claims to the contrary are completely false."

Dan Lust, Esq. 🎙 @SportsLawLust

Antonio Brown once told media: "I'm the owner, 100% owner."



To the shock of no one, Brown now says ANTONIO EL-ALLAH EXPRESS TRUST ENTERPRISE is the owner. Can’t make this stuff up.



and I explore the AB odyssey and potential liability.… Who owns the Albany Empire?Antonio Brown once told media: "I'm the owner, 100% owner."To the shock of no one, Brown now says ANTONIO EL-ALLAH EXPRESS TRUST ENTERPRISE is the owner. Can’t make this stuff up. @CoachDuggs and I explore the AB odyssey and potential liability.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Who owns the Albany Empire? Antonio Brown once told media: "I'm the owner, 100% owner."To the shock of no one, Brown now says ANTONIO EL-ALLAH EXPRESS TRUST ENTERPRISE is the owner. Can’t make this stuff up.@CoachDuggs and I explore the AB odyssey and potential liability.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/3JdblMzy7Z

Antonio Brown has yet to address this matter as his tenure with the Empire has not been the success many had expected.

Could Antonio Brown make a return to the NFL?

Brown was expected to play for the Empire in a game but later pulled out. However, there are rumors that there's interest for him to play in the NFL once again.

Many NFL fans don't want to see him playing in the league anymore, given his track record with the Empire and his history of controversy.

After spending nine seasons with Pittsburgh, he was traded to the Oakland Raiders but never played a regular season game for them. The Central Michigan alum played one game with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots but was released after one game.

Antonio Brown was reunited with Brady when signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 season. He would play his final down in the NFL when he abruptly left a game in the 2021 season with Tampa Bay. He was later cut by then-Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.

