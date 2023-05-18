Antonio Brown is making headlines once again. At this point, it's almost a "what now?" type of situation but, here it goes. The former NFL wide receiver has announced that he is returning to football but, not the National Football League.
He will play for the Albany Empire, the Arena Football League team that he is the majority owner of. The same team in which he has fired two head coaches, refused to pay his team, locked them out of their hotel rooms and some of the players quit. Brown will apparently play in the team's next home game on May 27.
After NFL Insider Dov Kleiman shared the news, fans were quick to comment on the newest development from the former NFL wide receiver.
Some said that he shouldn't be allowed to play football professionally. Others expected this to be just another chaotic event. Others questioned if he has paid any of his players as of yet and some just agreed that he has no choice but to play in the Arena Football League.
Is Antonio Brown recruiting QB Cam Newton to play in AFL?
Antonio Brown recently told Sports Illustrated's Rodger Wyland that his team, the Albany Empire, is struggling to sell tickets. Attendance is down for the Empire, despite the fact that they are the defending Arena Football League champions.
So, with that, the former NFL wide receiver believes that by deciding to play for the team he will be able to sell tickets for home games. He reportedly has also asked free agent NFL quarterback Cam Newton if he would join him in Albany.
Newton hasn't played in the National Football League since the 2021 NFL season. He was signed by the New England Patriots in 2020 and was released before the start of the 2021 NFL season. He then re-signed with the Carolina Panthers, where he finished the season.
He has yet to sign with another team in the league. While it may be a tough sell to convince Cam Newton to join the Arena Football League, Brown is going to try. If he and Newton were to suit up for the Albany Empire, tickets would definitely be sold.
