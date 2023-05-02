Is Antonio Brown’s football team in trouble? Super Bowl winner's Albany Empire in chaos amid payment issues

Antonio Brown purchased majority ownership into the arena league franchise Albany Empire in a career change of sorts. However, the team is now reportedly suffering some financial woes, leading to some disorder on and off the field.

Per NEWS10 in Albany, Empire head coach Damon Ware and six players have exited the team.

Ware stated that he, along with several players on the team, has not been paid. A representative for Brown informed NEWS10 that the players and coaches were not paid because of a payment processing issue. The money was placed in the payroll account and the matter should be resolved soon, according to the representative.

Antonio Brown’s representative also confirmed that the team will be holding an invite-only tryout due to the loss of players. The team posted openings for several positions, including head coach, wide receiver, and backup quarterback. The former NFL star became the majority owner of the Empire last month.

He purchased the remaining 47.5 percent share of the team for one dollar from former owner Mike Kwarta. Team president Matt Woods and director of media relations Jeff Levack left the Empire with Kwarta.

Kwarta spoke with NEWS10 about his decision to leave the franchise:

“Just a difference of opinions. He [Brown] has a certain way he wants to do things. We have ours. He’s looking at bigger grander plans and stuff like that. At some point, someone’s got to get out of the way.

"It’s more important to me, the community and for the fans to keep the brand going from what we did. If he can follow that model of sustainability, the team will be here for a long time.”

Brown currently owns 95 percent of the team, while the other five percent is owned by the von Schiller family.

Antonio Brown was forced by security to leave the Albany Empire field

Last month, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star was mingling with Empire fans in the second half of their game versus the Orlando Predators. Yet, he was asked to leave the field by team security, not realizing that Antonio Brown was the owner of the Empire.

An associate can be heard telling the guard that Brown is the owner, but the guard says "no, he doesn't."

The guard then walked up to Brown, telling him to "get off the field right now," to which Brown replied: "I'll think about it... We ain't going nowhere."

It was Antonio Brown's first game as the majority owner of the Albany Empire.

