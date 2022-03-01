×
"I was so friggin' lost on this one" - NFL fans left in splits over bizarre Antonio Brown tweet

Enter caption Enter caption Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown
Son Trinh
ANALYST
Modified Mar 01, 2022 04:50 AM IST
Feature

Antonio Brown does not currently have a new NFL team, but the wide receiver is keeping busy. There is no question that he is finding plenty of other things to do to fill his time -- from taking shots at former teammates, teams, and working with Kanye West. Brown has also stayed active on social media. Recently, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout cryptically tweeted out a single phrase. He wrote:

“Put that booty on my belt”

At first glance, it is hard to decipher what this cryptic message could mean. But this gave music Twitter and NFL Twitter a chance to put on their sleuth hats and unite. Very quickly, the Twitterverse filled in the blanks for those who might not have gotten the reference.

“Put that booty on my belt “

Antonio Brown tweets a quote from a DJ Khaled song

Although everyone did not understand Brown’s recent tweet, Twitter user “AB Translator” kindly provided the context to Brown’s tweet. DJ Khaled’s song, "I’m the One," appears to be the origin and inspiration for the quote in the original tweet.

@AB84 Translation: AB is more thank likely referring to the song “I’m the one” by DJ Khaled with one of the lines being “put that booty on my Gucci belt.”

NFL twitter predictably had its reaction to Antonio Brown’s musings.

Appreciation and clarification go a long way:

@MessengerMan2 @AB84 I was so friggin lost on this one. Appreciate it translator.

More people were amused by the fact that there’s an active Twitter account dedicated to just translating Brown’s tweets.

@MessengerMan2 @AB84 Omg there's an AB translator? 💀💀💀💀

There’s English, and then there’s Antonio Brown English.

@MessengerMan2 @AB84 Thanks. 🙏🏻 as usual I needed what @AB84 translated to English.

Like most football stars who shine too fast and too bright, some fans wonder what could have been for talented football players like Brown.

@AB84 One of the greatest anomalies in sports history. Guy was on his way to be one of the best, if not the best wide receiver in NFL history. Now, we see tweets like these on the regular #SPM230

It takes a village to raise a child, and it takes a team of publicists to monitor a football star.

@AB84 AB’s marketing team every time they get that new tweet notification https://t.co/048NMW56O7

Kanye West and Brown do make an unsurprisingly odd couple.

@AB84 I remember when you Use to have a NFL FOOTBALL CAREER. Now you just Kanye's assistant.

Opportunities are gold when it comes to being a rapper or professional football player.

@The_Rich_Empire @AB84 bro i would kill to be a former nfl player AND work with kanye, that’s some great ass opportunities

One Twitter user was very optimistic Brown would return to the Bucs.

@AB84 AB walking out of the tunnel for the Bucs next season https://t.co/AuLZmmXdVq

Others remember the glory days with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

@AB84 But Mfs still hate🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/XghWyStDWI

Quotes look better with an artful graphic.

@sensplswin https://t.co/pxO1aRpgRs
The former All-Pro wide receiver has not ruled out a return to the NFL. Of course, it would depend on which NFL team needing a boost at wide receiver would be willing to take a chance on the mercurial football player. The last time fans saw Brown, he took off his jersey and walked out of the stadium in New Jersey during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ matchup with the New York Jets.

Edited by Windy Goodloe
