"U see he still causing problems" - Antonio Brown still taking shots at Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians after Evans-Lattimore fight

Antonio Brown is more focused on being a musician nowadays, but he still watches the NFL. At least, that's what his recent tweet suggests. The former NFL wide receiver retweeted a video of his former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians on the sidelines.

The video shows Arians and the fight between Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. The original tweet claimed that Arians triggered the fight. Brown put out a caption that backed this claim.

"U see he still causing problems"

In the end, both Evans and Lattimore were given a one-game suspension by the league for their roles in the brawl.

There's no real love loss between the former Tampa Bay receiver and Arians. Fans last saw Brown exiting the team's Week 17 game last season versus the Jets. He took off his Buccaneers jersey and made his way back towards the locker room at MetLife Stadium.

Soon after, Arians announced that the wideout was no longer a part of the organization:

Prior to his exit from the game, the wideout had three receptions for 26 yards as the Buccaneers won the game 28-24.

Antonio Brown and his time with the Buccaneers

Antonio Brown

Back in October 2020, the Buccaneers signed the four-time All-Pro to a one-year deal. In his first season with the team, Antonio Brown had 45 receptions, 483 receiving yards, and four touchdowns in eight games.

The receiver had eight catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs that year, including one in Super Bowl 55.

He got another one-year contract in May last year, playing in seven games last season. Brown had 42 receptions, 545 yards receiving, and four touchdowns in 2021. The 34-year-old is now releasing music videos and, as mentioned earlier, is content with his career.

His most recent music video saw him performing with a couple of well-known musicians. Brown has even performed at music concerts and has got a favorable reception from fans.

However, Brown recently hinted at a possible return to the NFL as he showed himself training versus the Cowboys defense. Let's see if the seven-time Pro Bowler gets another crack at suiting up in the league. It will be, though, a tall order for him to make a comeback.

