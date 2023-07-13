Antonio Brown's rapper career is starting to gain traction after another football avenue was closed to him with Albany Empire's suspension from the National Arena League. The former NFL wide receiver, who was one of the superstars of the previous decade, has teased a new album with seven different songs to be released later.

Brown had been pictured in Tampa Bay a few months ago to perform his hit single "Put That Sh*t On" at The Ritz. Tampa Bay is obviously a place that's important to him, as he had happy memories with the Buccaneers in his two seasons there.

But what's really interesting to see about the former wide receiver's next album is that one of the greatest rappers of all-time looks set to feature in the disc. Lil Wayne could appear on track four, "Shoulder Pads", if we're to believe the image shared by Brown with the tracklist:

Will AB team up with Lil Wayne on a song?

Antonio Brown's rapper career set to take off after another failed football stint

The former wide receiver bought the Albany Empire franchise from the National Arena League just recently, but the team was kicked out of the league since the Empire had not paid their mandatory league fees.

Ever since he purchased the team, controversy crept in like water. He made waves when he said he would suit up for the franchise, and the lack of payments to staff and players made their situation difficult. The league board held a meeting to discuss the situation and ultimately decided that it was time to cut the cord.

Here's the league's statement on the situation:

"After acquiring the Albany Empire, new team owner Antonio Brown paid the Empire’s April assessment. The team then failed to make their May 15th assessment payment and last week just before the Empire’s game in Orlando, the league was notified that the April assessment was being challenged.

"An emergency conference call was set up. During the call, it was decided to give the Empire until Thursday at noon to make their payment, after which time the league would be forced to cancel their home game with Jacksonville, and terminate their membership in the National Arena League effective immediately. Unfortunately, he has failed to meet the deadline to his teams required financial obligations, and as a result the league has terminated his membership Agreement."

