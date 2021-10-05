Are the Dallas Cowboys the best team in the NFC?

There is still a long way to go, but there is palpable excitement within the Dallas Cowboys fanbase, and deservedly so! The Dallas Cowboys look like the real deal as they enter the 5th week with a 3-1 winning record.

For too long, America's Team has been the butt of jokes from opposition fans. They have endured pain as they have consistently failed to challenge for top honors despite being the most valuable franchise.

Perhaps even more damningly, the Dallas Cowboys fans themselves seemed to have lost faith in their team and the glory days of the 1990s seemed as far back as they could be. Now, though, they finally have a team that appears to be rising to the occasion and looks capable of inheriting the mantle of their fabled predecessors.

Something good is brewing within the Dallas Cowboys roster

Last season, the Dallas Cowboys lost most of their offensive line to injury and then they lost Dak Prescott too. Now that the personnel are back in place, the offense seems to be clicking again.

Dak Prescott seems to be playing as well as he ever has and the offensive line is providing him protection. It would also be remiss of us if we forget Ezekiel Elliott on the offense, who has recaptured his old form and is running better than his career average after the first four games of the season.

David Helman @HelmanDC Maybe let's all shut up about Ezekiel Elliott.Dude looks excellent, and has looked excellent. Since Week 1. Maybe let's all shut up about Ezekiel Elliott.Dude looks excellent, and has looked excellent. Since Week 1.

On the other hand, the defense seems to be clicking as well. Any NFL fan will tell you that without a solid defense you cannot win matches. Dallas now has that.

A revelation so far has been Trevon Diggs, who has five interceptions of his own so far and is the stat leader in the category.

The Dallas Cowboys of 2021 are no mirage

Another indication of how good the Dallas Cowboys are is seen in the fact that they have beaten or have come close to beating some very good teams. In their first match they were extremely close to beating the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Since then, they have not lost even once. They defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, whose only loss so far this season is to the Dallas Cowboys. The Philadelphia Eagles did not put up much of a resistance, but their latest win against the Carolina Panthers was the latter's first loss of the season.

Looking at both the personnel and the statistics, it is hard to argue against the assertion that, at the moment, the Dallas Cowboys are the best team in the NFC.

