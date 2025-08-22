  • home icon
Are the Eagles playing their starters tonight vs. the Jets? Exploring Philadelphia's plan for the Week 3 preseason clash

By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 22, 2025 15:45 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
The Philadelphia Eagles will finish their preseason schedule on Friday night against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. They have already faced the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns in their first two exhibition games.

The Eagles' starters were outstanding last season. They advanced to the Super Bowl, where they beat the Kansas City Chiefs to capture their second title. However, these starters have not yet made an appearance in the preseason and are most likely not going to play again on Friday against the Jets.

Many teams will mark the game against the Eagles on their calendar this year since they are the team to beat. This means that Philadelphia will need to take care of the health of its starters, as the teams with the fittest players are always better equipped to advance in the postseason.

Although it is usual for NFL teams to give increased playing time to some starters in Week 3 of the preseason, the Eagles believe that risking their starters' safety for a meaningless exhibition game is unwarranted.

The Eagles are already sweating over the fitness of one starter in offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, who has suffered a knee issue, so they cannot afford another injury to other offensive players.

With starters out, Eagles fans will have one more chance to watch how Tanner McKee, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and rookie Kyle McCord battle for the backup quarterback position behind Jalen Hurts against the Jets tonight.

The Eagles' latest trade acquisition, wide receiver John Metchie III, is also expected to see a lot of snaps in the preseason finale against New York.

Several Philadelphia players will see this game as their final chance to show their abilities and why they should be on the team's 53-man roster as the preseason draws to a close.

How to watch the Eagles vs. Jets preseason Week 3 game on Friday?

The New York Jets' final preseason game will take place on Friday night as they host the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. The two teams have only won once apiece this preseason, and they will be hoping for their second win today.

The primary focus of the game for the Eagles and Jets will be to be on the lookout for who makes the 53-man roster, although a win would be a nice bonus.

The preseason finale contest is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Local stations in Philadelphia (NBC10) and New York (WCBS CBS2) will broadcast it. Another option for watching the game is through streaming via FuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Game details:

Date and Time: Friday, Aug. 22, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV: Locally on NBC10 and CBS2

Live streaming: NFL+, FuboTV

