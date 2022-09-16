Are Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs and Bills WR Stefon Diggs related to each other?

There are currently three players named Diggs in the NFL: Quandre Diggs, Stefon Diggs, and Trevon Diggs. Many NFL fans are confused as to whether all three are related to each other. In the NFL, we have seen brothers competing against each other, be it the Manning, Watt, or Gronkowski brothers.

Quandre Diggs will play his fourth season with the Seattle Seahawks and Stefon Diggs is a star WR for the Buffalo Bills. Are Quandre Diggs and Stefon Diggs related to each other? Let us dive deeper to find out the family background of the two players.

No, Quandre Diggs and Stefon Diggs are not related. They both share the last surname but come from different families.

Quandre Diggs was born in January 1993 in Texas and played college football for the University of Texas at Austin. He made his NFL debut in 2015 after the Detroit Lions selected him as an overall 200th pick in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL draft.

Stefon was born in November 1993 in Virginia and played football for the University of Maryland. Minnesota Vikings drafted him as the overall 146th pick in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft.

Both the players come from different places, but they share the same surname, birth year, and also the same draft year. This might be the reason why many people get confused whenever the names of both players pop up.

Are there any Diggs brothers in the NFL?

Left to right - Stefon Diggs and Trevon Diggs (Source:Washington Times)

Quandre Diggs and Stefon Diggs might not be related to each other, but there are Diggs brothers currently playing in the league. Stefon and Trevon Diggs are related to each other. Trevon Diggs is a cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys and is the youngest among the Diggs brothers.

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Trevon Diggs in the first round as the 30th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Trevon Diggs is playing his third season with the Cowboys and is already walking in his elder brother's footsteps. Stefon also has a younger brother, Darez Diggs, who is older than Trevon.

Darez is also a football player but is currently not associated with any NFL team. Darez is a defensive back on the Morgan State Bears football team in the NCAA Division 1 league.

Stefon, being the eldest brother, took up the job to look after his brothers after his father died. Now, all three are associated with football and have earned respect, name, and fame with their unique talent.

