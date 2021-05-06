Arizona Cardinals Draft Picks 2021: Who Did the Cardinals Pick?

The Arizona Cardinals entered this draft with the feeling that they were on the cusp of something great and just needed one or two great picks. Here's who they got.

# 1 Round 1 Pick 16: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

With their first pick in the draft, the Arizona Cardinals chose defense. They booked Zaven Collins, who measured 6' 5" tall and 259 pounds heavy. Given the size, the expectation is that Collins will be durable. Collins compares to Leighton Vander Esch. Before the draft, NFL.com projected Collins to be a starter within two seasons. The Cardinals hope for it to be sooner.

Nagurski and Bednarik awards winner LB Zaven Collins from Tulsa is headed to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 16. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/wBCa9WkNp0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 30, 2021

# 2 Round 2 Pick 49: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

With their second pick, the Arizona Cardinals went offense by selecting Rondale Moore. At 5' 7" and 181 lbs, there is a question about his size. That said, this is the team that drafted Kyler Murray so they have no fear when it comes to undersized players. Moore's comparison is Tyler Lockett out of Seattle. Moore is expected to see the field early and often with his ceiling being a second or third-string receiver later down the line.

Kyler Murray has some WEAPONS in Arizona👀💪 pic.twitter.com/0xQAwj8ycj — PFF (@PFF) May 4, 2021

# 3 Round 4 Pick 136: Marco Wilson, CB, Florida

With their next pick, the Arizona Cardinals selected Marco Wilson. At 6'0" and 191 lbs, he should match up well with opposing receivers. NFL.com has his contemporary comparison being De'Vante Bausby, who has been in and out of the league as a depth piece. In the end, Wilson grades as a fourth round selection and a backup development project.

#4 Round 6 Pick 210: Victor Dimukeje, DE, Duke

After a round of silence, the Arizona Cardinals went to the defensive line with the selection of Victor Dimukeje. The senior weighed in at 262 lbs and measured to be 6' 2". He is reminiscent of Carl Lawson. Put simply, Dimukeje serves to be a development project who could sneak into games after some cooking time.

# 5 Round 6 Pick 223: Tay Gowan, CB, Central Florida

The Arizona Cardinals' next pick was also on defense with the choice of Tay Gowan. The senior measured in at 6'1" and 186 pounds. NFL.com had Gowan as a seventh-round grade so the Cardinals may have reached slightly with their pick. Overall, Gowan will be in a dogfight to earn a spot as a backup or on special teams.

# 6 Round 7 Pick 243: James Wiggins, S, Cincinnati

The Arizona Cardinals continued to work on their secondary by selecting James Wiggins. He is 5'11" and 209 pounds, putting him in a good position to be able to battle in jump-ball situations. He was originally graded as a fifth-round selection so he could end up being a great pick for value.

The reason for the drop was his injury-laden history after missing 2019 with an ACL tear. At the moment, Wiggins is expected to be a backup with the potential to grow into a bigger part of the team a few years down the line.

# 7 Round 7 Pick 247: Michal Menet, C, Penn State

Just four picks after choosing James Wiggins, the Arizona Cardinals were on the clock. They ended up selecting Michal Menet, a 6'4", 301-pound center. It was surprising that he was still on the board as he was originally graded to be a fourth-round selection. The Cardinals are expected to have gotten a good backup center who could morph into a starter later down the line.