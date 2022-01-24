"Ask your dad about me" - Leonard Fournette reveals one of Tom Brady's best trash-talking gems

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently activated running back Leonard Fournette for injured reserve, making him eligible to play in the Buccaneers' Divisonal Round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. In that game he rushed for 52 yards and scored two touchdowns on 13 carries alongside arguably the greatest NFL player and perhaps also the greatest trash-talker of all time.

Quarterback Tom Brady seems to be a different player on and off the field since moving his talents down south to Tampa Bay and leaving the cold of New England behind. He seems more relaxed around the public and the media, almost as if he is able to enjoy football for the first time in years.

Tom Brady uses his NFL longevity to power his trash-talking

While with the Patriots, we didn't know Tom Brady to be much of a trash-talker, as opposed to someone like quarterback Philip Rivers. Brady's teammate, Leonard Fournette, revealed a bit of Brady's trash-talking antics on the field.

"I used to play against your dad. Ask your dad about me."

Leonard Fournette stated that this is Brady's go-to when trash-talking some of the younger guys in the league. The crazy thing is that there is truth behind what Brady says. He's been playing for 22 years now in the NFL and that means he was playing with some players' fathers when they were just infants. There are plenty of young stars in the league right now who had a father play during Brady's era.

Asante Samuel Jr.'s father, Asante Samuel Sr., played with and against Brady. Mario Edwards Jr. is currently with the Chicago Bears and his father played for the Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys during Brady's early years. DK Metcalf, Christian McCaffrey, Devin Bush, Patrick Surtain ll and Jaycee Horn are a few other players in the league who have fathers who played against Brady.

His "dad" reference isn't the only time we've seen Brady banter with others in the NFL, but it's one of the more subtle ones. He once gifted a former teammate and current head coach of the Tennessee Titans, Mike Vrabel, a trophy with the score from the previous meeting when the Titans beat the Patriots. Brady stated that while Vrabel did win a game against them, they went on to win the Super Bowl that year.

When you are a 44-year-old quarterback on the team of the reigning Super Champions team and a finalist for a record 4th NFL MVP award, you have all the right to trash-talk whoever you want in any way that you please. Players like Peyton Manning and Tom Brady aren't famous for dishing out dirt to others, but when they do, it is highly entertaining.

However, Brady's trash-talking has had to come to a rather abrupt end this season as the Buccaneers were eliminated by the Rams in the Divisional Round of the Playoffs, losing by a narrow score of 27-30. Brady passed for 329 yards, recording one touchdown and one interception.

