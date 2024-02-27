Austin Booker Scouting Report: 3 best NFL landing spots for Kansas DE

Austin Booker is just one of many defensive prospects in the 2024 NFL draft.

Initially playing at Minnesota, he transferred to Kansas after his redshirt freshman season. He immediately broke out with the Jayhawks, registering 56 tackles (40 solo), eight sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection. For such dominating performances, he was named the Big XII's Defensive Newcomer of the Year and made the All-Conference first team.

Numerous teams will want Booker's services, but what will he bring to whoever drafts him?

Austin Booker draft profile

The first thing that stands out about Austin Booker is his size – he stands 6-foot-6 tall and weighs 245 pounds.

But beyond his size, he possesses incredible strength, agility and intelligence. He can mow his way past bigger opposing linemen and stop plays before they even get going.

Booker is exceptional against both the pass and the run, and he can play from both the left and right positions. However, he could use some more acclimatization to the NFL rules, which prohibit low shots to the leg.

Here's a look at 3 potential landing spots for Austin Booker:

#3) Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens need a way to convince Justin Madubuike to stay

Justin Madubuike has been one of the Baltimore Ravens' fastest-rising defensive stars since being drafted No. 71 in 2020. He broke out in 2023 with 56 tackles (38 solo) and 13 sacks, as he made his first All-Pro and Pro Bowl nomination.

But he will also be a free agent, and losing him is not what Eric DeCosta wants, so Austin Booker may prove quite the bargaining chip. Putting Austin Booker in the same group as him and nose tackle Michael Pierce could create a dominating line that can bully backs everywhere.

#2) Philadelphia Eagles

Brandon Graham is one of many free agents in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles are entering a massive crossroads.

Multiple players will become free agents, and veteran defensive linemen Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox are among them. The youth movement started in some way a few years ago, with Josh Sweat, then Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter emerging as potential defensive cornerstones.

But more depth cannot hurt, and Booker adds some much-needed lightness to a traditionally very massive unit.

#1) Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings

Multiple members of the Minnesota Vikings' front seven will become free agents in 2024, including multiple-time Pro Bowl linebacker Danielle Hunter. His presence on the field cannot be undervalued, as he has been a crucial contributor to the tune of 462 tackles (316 solo) and 87.5 sacks.

He also registered eight pass deflections, 11 forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, two touchdowns and one safety.

Potentially losing him is something that Kewsi Adofo-Mensah needs to prepare for, and Booker may be the guy who brings a much-needed boost to the unit. Brian Flores would love nothing more than to have another agile edge rusher who can terrorize the likes of Jared Goff and Jordan Love.