Olivia Dunne's popularity on social media has opened up many opportunities for her. This includes her newest endorsement deal with SHOC Accelerator, an energy drink.

Dunne took to her Instagram and posted photos with Accelerator to her 4.3 million followers. Many fans commented, including the account of Madden San Miguel aka Baby Gronk. The account left an interesting two-word comment on Dunne's post:

Baby Gronk's two-word comment on Dunne's post. Credit:@livvydunne (IG)

Fans were having none of Baby Gronk and his comment on the LSU gymnast's post and went after the account run by his father:

Other fans noted that Baby Gronk isn't "The Rizzler" and questioned why the dad, Jake San Miguel, would comment that:

Baby Gronk and Olivia Dunne crossed paths on the campus of LSU back in March. The young football phenom posted that he was committed to the school but that post has been taken down.

Baby Gronk's dad said that his son met her on campus and they know her via mutual friends. He recently posted that his son is committed to the University of Oklahoma, but the school is yet to confirm this.

How does Olivia Dunne make her money?

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne

At a projected valuation close to $3.5 million, Olivia Dunne is the highest-paid female athlete in college sports per On3. Dunne has deals with companies like BodyArmor, Bartleby, Vuori, and Motorola.

She said on a "Full Send" podcast episode last month that she made over $500K from one Instagram post. Dunne added she leans toward long-term partnerships that feel real to who she is:

"What I love with certain brands is getting long-term brand deals. Those are probably the best because you build a relationship with the brand and they want you year after year."

Earlier this month, she started the Livvy Fund at LSU to generate more NIL chances for the university's female athletes. She is featured in this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

