Baker Mayfield Buccaneers contract details: How much will QB earn with massive 3-year extension?

Baker Mayfield, the former first-overall pick, has gotten a deserved bumper extension to continue his career in Tampa Bay.

According to reports, Mayfield has signed a three-year deal worth up to $115 million, with a staggering $50 million in guarantees. This is his first significant contract extension, completing a remarkable bounce-back for a player many had once counted out.

In this article, we look at Baker Mayfield's career earnings and what he did to earn one of the most significant contract renewals of the off-season. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Baker Mayfield's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Baker Mayfield has earned $55,256,674 in his six-year NFL career. The Oklahoma product made most of his career earnings with the Cleveland Browns, who paid him $43,548,675.

Mayfield also made decent amounts with the other teams he played for. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers paid him $6,850,000, while the Carolina Panthers paid him $3,508,555, and the Los Angeles Rams paid him $1,349,444.

How did Baker Mayfield perform in 2023?

Baker Mayfield entered the 2023 NFL season knowing that it was now or never for his career.

The former first-round pick had endured three disappointing stints with the Browns, Panthers, and Rams, and some people felt that his time as a starter was over. But Mayfield was allowed to replace Tom Brady on a prove-it deal in Tampa Bay. That was all he needed to prove his doubters wrong.

The Austin, Texas, native had the best year of his career, leading the Bucs to a playoff berth as the NFC South division champions. He had 4,044 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions in 17 games, earning his first Pro Bowl selection.

Hence, it didn't surprise anyone that the Buccaneers brought him back to lead the franchise for the foreseeable future. The team has renewed the contract of leading wide receiver Mike Evans, so it will be a a fun couple of years for the Tampa Bay faithful.

Who are the best-paid quarterbacks in the NFL ahead of the 2024 season?

While Mayfield has signed a much-deserved extension with the Buccaneers, his contract does not crack the top-10 in his position.

Here's a look at the 10 QBs who do:

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: $55 million per year Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: $52.5 million per year Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: $52 million per year Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: $51 million per year Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos*: $48.5 million per year Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: $46.1 million per year Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns: $46 million per year Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: $45 million per year Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: $43 million per year Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: $40 million per year

*The Broncos have released Russell Wilson, but the franchise still owes him his annual salary for a fixed period.