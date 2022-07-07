3 NFL players heading into the 2022 season with a chip on their shoulder ft. Baker Mayfield 

Baker Mayfield will play for the Carolina Panthers in the 2022 NFL season, and he will be doing so with a major chip on his shoulder after the developments of the offseason.

Having felt mistreated and disrespected by the Browns throughout the entire ordeal, Mayfield has something to prove as he wants to show the Browns they were wrong to dispense with him.

This isn’t an uncommon feeling in the NFL, especially with teams always looking for the next big thing to take them to a championship.

It can be a business without loyalty, and throughout the years there have been players entirely motivated to prove someone wrong, be that a former team or a group of teams that opted not to draft him.

Ahead of the 2022 NFL season, there are a number of players who have an axe to grind ahead of the new campaign for a variety of reasons. Here are three of them.

#3 – Trevor Lawrence

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars

Having an average season by NFL standards in your rookie year is nothing to be embarrassed by. However, the expectations from Trevor Lawrence’s shoulders going into that season were simply too high.

He was immediately expected to drag a Jacksonville Jaguars franchise out of the wilderness, whilst at the same time having to contend with a head coach who was way out of his depth in the NFL. Lawrence didn’t play poorly in his rookie year, but he wasn’t outstanding.

With the immediacy of judging talent in 2022, people assume that the former Clemson star is a bust, despite being taken first overall in 2021.

Lawrence remains the most gifted and naturally talented quarterback to come into the NFL since Andrew Luck, and the sky is the limit for him in the league.

Given the amount of criticism he has received following his difficult rookie season, Lawrence will be determined to prove people wrong.

Having already been written off as overhyped, Lawrence will be in a much more comfortable environment in Jacksonville in 2022 and it’s not impossible to see him dragging them to upwards of seven wins.

He has the talent to be the best quarterback in the NFL and he knows this. The criticism must have been hugely frustrating for Lawrence, and he will be determined to shut those people up.

#2 – Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry will be motivated to show that he is still very capable

Injuries restricted Henry to just eight games in the 2021 NFL season, and as such, many have written him off as yet another victim of the running-back curse.

It is the position which perhaps places the most physical strain on the body, and very few running-backs can expect to have long careers without a dip in production.

Performance-wise, Henry rushed for almost 1,000 yards in his eight games and was on course to rush for 2,000 yards for the second successive season.

Nobody is doubting Henry’s talent ahead of the Tennessee Titans’ campaign, but there are doubts over whether his body can stand up to another year of punishment.

Henry will have heard talk about his health and will be acutely aware that the Titans drafted Hassan Haskins in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

While not a replacement for Henry, his presence puts the veteran on notice, and if he doesn’t perform, then he will not be a guaranteed starter.

Henry still has gas left in the tank and is more than capable of rushing for 2,000 yards in 2022. Given the doubts about him, the King will be intent on making people eat their words.

#1 – Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns effectively told Baker Mayfield that they didn’t think he was good enough to be their starting quarterback without even doing a face-to-face.

By trading for Deshaun Watson, paying him a record salary and standing firmly behind him in the wake of a possible suspension for his alleged sexual misconduct, the Browns sent a clear message to Mayfield.

What is particularly troubling about this is the fact that Mayfield hasn’t been a bad quarterback in Cleveland.

He arrived in a franchise that had just suffered through a winless season and eventually led them to their first playoff win since 1994.

Baker Mayfield played with the confidence that the franchise and city needed, yet he just couldn’t quite make the difference to take the team to the next level.

There is nothing wrong with that, it’s natural, every player has a ceiling, yet you can still treat your employees with respect.

NFL @NFL BREAKING: Panthers acquiring QB Baker Mayfield for a 2024 conditional 5th-round pick. BREAKING: Panthers acquiring QB Baker Mayfield for a 2024 conditional 5th-round pick. https://t.co/l3t1IXpwDz

Cleveland didn’t need to keep Mayfield, but they had to ensure he wasn’t blindsided by the Watson trade.

Having now finally traded him to the Carolina Panthers, Baker Mayfield will walk into the team as a starting QB. With the presence of Christian McCaffrey to help him as a truly elite rushing/receiving option, the former Browns starter could really enjoy success in 2022.

Nobody will be more motivated in 2022 than Baker Mayfield. He wants to show the Browns that they were wrong to replace him and wrong to disrespect him.

There are few better sources of motivation than revenge, and Baker Mayfield is ready to hurt the Browns, especially if Watson is suspended for the entire season.

