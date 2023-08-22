Baker Mayfield was officially announced as the new starter quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday, as he beat out former second-round pick Kyle Trask for the job. Mayfield signed with the Buccaneers during free agency on a one-year deal.

It's another chance for Baker Mayfield to rebuild his career. The former first-overall pick had previous stints with the Cleveland Browns, the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams, each with different degrees of success. He now gets the chance to start for a fourth different team in the league.

NFL fans are not impressed that, once again, Mayfield will get the chance to start. Even though Kyle Trask wasn't the biggest competition in the world, the fact that another chance was given to the former Oklahoma star was labeled as 'white privilege' by fans:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Baker Mayfield's contract: Buccaneers quarterback set to count on salary cap until 2028

It's a one-year deal worth $4 million for Baker Mayfield with another $4.25 million available in incentives, but he will be on the books until 2028 - as absurd as it sounds.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to add four void years on his contract, meaning they can spread some of his signing bonus for more time and ease the burden on this year's salary cap - remember, Tom Brady is counting for over $36 million this year and he's retired!

The void years have been used in the league for a while, with teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and the New Orleans Saints as major proponents. Once the salary cap was ravaged due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, many teams adopted this strategy, which basically allows them to move the problem forward.

When will Baker Mayfield make his first start?

Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off their season with a September 10 contest away from home against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Buccaneers have one of the earliest bye weeks of the season, as their rest will come in Week 5. After playing the Vikings, they'll face the Chicago Bears, the Philadelphia Eagles and the New Orleans Saints.

Poll : #3) Which quarterback was drafted before Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft? (#2 Ans - Oakland Raiders) Chad Pennington Giovanni Carmazzi Chris Redman Tee Martin 193 votes