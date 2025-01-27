Baker Mayfield's wife Emily drops 4-word reaction after family vacation

Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily Mayfield shared a cute sneak peek of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and their baby on Instagram. In the post, Emily shared a picture from inside a plane, with the baby sitting on Baker's lap.

In the caption, Mrs. Mayfield called the father-daughter duo "my favorite travel buddies."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @emilywmayfield)

This update comes after Emily shared another photo from their vacation yesterday.

In that photo, Baker and Emily posed on a wooden deck with a serene beach backdrop, their baby in her arms.

As for their wardrobe choices, the couple went for a relaxed getup. Emily wore light-colored sweatpants and a matching hoodie, while Baker opted for a black hoodie, black pants, and white sneakers.

In the caption, Emily wrote how much they miss their Irish Setter Goldendoodle, Fergus, who didn't make it into the frame.

It looks like the Mayfields are enjoying the offseason despite Baker and the Buccaneers being eliminated in the Wild Card round on January 12 against the Washington Commanders.

Baker Mayfield and his wife became parents in 2024

Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily gave birth to their first child, a baby girl named Kova Jade Mayfield, on April 9, 2024.

After the birth of Kova, Emily took a break from Instagram to focus on motherhood. As a result, the first glimpse of their baby daughter on Instagram did not happen until July 2024.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @emilywmayfield)

Baker and Emily first announced the news of the pregnancy on December 4, 2023.

On Instagram, Emily shared photos from a maternity shoot. In the pictures, the NFL power couple hugged each other as Emily held the ultrasound image, with their dog beside them.

"We’ve been hiding a little something……..🤫👀But we are THRILLED to share that baby girl Mayfield will be joining our crazy crew in early April 2024!" she wrote in the caption.

Despite being heavily pregnant, Emily attended the 2024 Pro Bowl, where Tampa Bay had a strong showing.

In the final few weeks of her pregnancy, before giving birth to Kova, Emily Mayfield shared photos from another maternity shoot.

She flaunted her baby bump with full confidence and joy as she anticipated the arrival of their daughter.

