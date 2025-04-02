Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily gives 2-word reaction as research claims people age in three major bursts

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, shared a research study on her Instagram story on Monday. The study, conducted by Nature Medicine and Stanford University, revealed that humans age dramatically in three bursts—at age 34, age 60, and age 78.

Surprised by the findings, Emily wrote:

“Oh great!”

Emily Mayfield IG status

The post was originally shared by an IG account named mindset.therapy, an account with over 9.4 million followers that posts self-development quotes. The caption read:

“A study from Nature Medicine and Stanford University reveals that aging doesn’t happen gradually—it comes in waves. Scientists discovered that our bodies undergo dramatic biological shifts at 34, 60, and 78, triggered by changes in protein levels in the blood. This breakthrough could reshape how we approach anti-aging science, health, and longevity.”

Emily Mayfield, formerly known as Emily Wilkinson, was born in Nebraska on Apr. 4, 1991. She will be turning 34 this week, explaining her interest in this post.

Emily and Baker got married in 2019 and share a daughter named Kova Jade Mayfield, born on Apr. 9 last year.

With celebrations in the Mayfield household on the horizon, the couple recently helped others through charitable work.

Emily and Baker Mayfield raise over $100,000 for charitable purposes

Baker and Emily Mayfield run a charitable foundation called the Baker & Emily Foundation, which has raised over $100,000 for Tampa Bay charities. The first edition of the Giving Bowl was capped off on Mar. 28, and Emily thanked everyone for their donations:

“We cannot thank everyone who donated to our first-ever Giving Bowl enough! Your donations will go a long way for our participating charities to continue to be successful and make an impact in the Tampa Bay community.”

The event brought together athletes from the Tampa Bay area, including the Buccaneers, Lightning, Sun FC and Rays, in a bracket-style team tournament that ran for three weeks. Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays and the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay won the event, after which Lowe said:

“I want to sincerely thank all those who generously donated to support our cause.”

Lowe and the Crisis Center won $50,000, and a total of $92,500 was donated to the winners as the first edition of the event successfully concluded.

