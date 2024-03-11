Baker Mayfield has turned his career around and the best may be yet to come

Baker Mayfield reportedly got his bag from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and it was thoroughly deserved. The 28-year-old first pick from 2018 received a three-year extension worth $100 million, per AP, which is cheap in the current quarterback market. After years of suffering, the stars finally aligned for Mayfield, and a sunny home in Tampa awaits.

It's only been about 18 months since Mayfield was on the Carolina Panthers, where he only lasted seven games. A few of those contests came Mayfield's way toward the end of 2022 when Matthew Stafford was injured. It was a bit of a shock that the Buccaneers were willing to turn to a "stopgap" quarterback to replace Tom Brady, but it worked brilliantly.

Producing 28 touchdowns to 10 interceptions and an appearance in the NFC divisional game is by far the greatest season of Baker Mayfield's career. He seemed down in the ground midway through 2022, but he got right back up and proved he's still got it. And now, the Buccaneers are expected to reclaim the NFC South crown for the fourth year running in 2024.

By all means, the Buccaneers' 2023 season should have been over early on, and a top draft pick should have been awaiting them. Mayfield's connection with wide receiver Mike Evans was one of the most dangerous in the league, and Evans is back on a new contract to help out his quarterback.

Tampa Bay and Mayfield are not going anywhere.

Baker Mayfield needs to keep a connection with Mike Evans moving forward

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions

Bringing back Mike Evans was an absolute no-brainer, but the Buccaneers' hierarchy certainly took time to send the contract offer. Evans will stay on the roster for at least two more reasons and look to keep his 1,000+ yards streak ongoing. The 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns were key to Baker Mayfield's new contract.

Evans got a career-long 75-yard reception in 2023, and he turned out to be quite an unexpected deep threat. Of course, the 6-foot-5 WR can also steal the ball against any opposing defender. If Tampa Bay finally manages to get its running game on piece, the offense could open up.

Buccaneers fans have a right to be optimistic for 2024.