WATCH: Baker Mayfield underthrows deep pass, gets intercepted on Day 1 of training camp

Many have already assumed that Baker Mayfield will win the starting job over Sam Darnold for the Carolina Panthers. Since his arrival in Carolina, there has been much discussion on that subject. Most people believe Baker Mayfield is a significant upgrade over Darnold and this will become apparent in training and preseason.

However, on the first day of training camp, Baker Mayfield made an error that could call that assumption into question. In a video posted on Twitter, the quarterback was left red-faced after throwing an interception.

The video reveals the conditions were perfect for football. The leaves on the trees rustle gently in the breeze as the ball is snapped. Mayfield takes the ball, drops back to pass and with no pressure whatsoever, unleashes.

The targeted receiver beat his man and if the ball had more juice it would have been a beautiful play. However, the ball was painfully underthrown and the wide receiver, who had broken away, had to come back for it.

As such, the cornerback, who had been beaten, found himself in a good position and contested the catch. The ball popped up and he picked it off, running it back a distance for good measure. Not the best start for Baker Mayfeld.

Baker Mayfield's journey to Carolina

Heading into the 2021 season, some were labeling the Cleveland Browns as Super Bowl contenders. After winning a playoff game in 2020 and an injury-ridden 2021 campaign, Baker Mayfield looked set to bounce back in 2022.

The Cleveland Browns looked at the situation differently. They went 6-8 in 2021 with Mayfield as the starter. Injured or not, he threw for 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. A far cry from his 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2020. The Browns began to see their confident quarterback in a different light.

Little things became big things and the Browns decided to go a different way. When Deshaun Watson found a window to escape the Houston Texans, the Browns were waiting. They offered him a five-year, fully-guaranteed $230,000,000 contract. With the former Texans quarterback on the roster, Mayfield was ostracized and destined for a new franchise.

In July, the Browns and the Panthers negotiated a deal. The Browns exchanged a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft for the quarterback. Mayfield will now battle Sam Darnold for the starting job in Carolina.

If Baker Mayfield wants to start in the opening week against his former franchise, he will need to improve on his throwing.

