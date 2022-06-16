WATCH: "I'm taking Lamar Jackson, Freddie Jackson & Rebbie Jackson over him" - Shannon Sharpe brutally trolls Baker Mayfield 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been brutally trolled by NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe on FOX Sports Undisputed. The Cleveland quarterback has been the subject of much conjecture over his playing future after the Browns signed Deshaun Watson to a five-year, $230 million dollar deal months ago.

Many feel that the former Oklahoma Sooners star is on the move, with Carolina rumored to be one of the teams interested in securing his services. With Sam Darnold currently the starting quarterback for the Panthers, some think that Mayfield is an upgrade over Darnold.

"They shouldn't rush, because I believe Baker isn't the guy who's going to turn the Panthers franchise around. But they're sitting in the catbird seat knowing Baker can't go back to Cleveland." @ShannonSharpe on reports of the Panthers wanting to trade for Baker Mayfield:"They shouldn't rush, because I believe Baker isn't the guy who's going to turn the Panthers franchise around. But they're sitting in the catbird seat knowing Baker can't go back to Cleveland." .@ShannonSharpe on reports of the Panthers wanting to trade for Baker Mayfield: "They shouldn't rush, because I believe Baker isn't the guy who's going to turn the Panthers franchise around. But they're sitting in the catbird seat knowing Baker can't go back to Cleveland." https://t.co/LMcjuKngSi

Sharpe gave his thoughts on the Browns quarterback and went all the way back to the draft. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson were both selected behind Mayfield and Sharpe is not totally convinced of Jackson's throwing ability. That didn't stop the Hall of Famer from trolling the Browns quarterback by saying he would take any Jackson over the Browns quarterback.

Sharpe said:

”Im taking Lamar Jackson, Freddie Jackson & Rebbie Jackson over Baker Mayfield. I sure will over Baker Mayfield.”

Skip:”hall of famer Shannon sharpe isn’t sold on Lamar Jackson as a football thrower”



Shannon:”im taking Lamar Jackson, Freddie Jackson & Rebbie Jackson over baker mayfield” Unc Shannon sharpe killing Skip bayless & Baker MayfieldSkip:”hall of famer Shannon sharpe isn’t sold on Lamar Jackson as a football thrower”Shannon:”im taking Lamar Jackson, Freddie Jackson & Rebbie Jackson over baker mayfield” Unc Shannon sharpe killing Skip bayless & Baker Mayfield 😭😭😭😭 @ShannonSharpe Skip:”hall of famer Shannon sharpe isn’t sold on Lamar Jackson as a football thrower”Shannon:”im taking Lamar Jackson, Freddie Jackson & Rebbie Jackson over baker mayfield” https://t.co/XKBcx5fMTs

With Cleveland knowing that they will eventually have to part ways with the former Sooners star, teams have been reluctant to enter negotiations. Instead they will be waiting for Cleveland to cut him first.

Will Mayfield be on Browns roster this upcoming season?

When Deshaun Watson was signed, many thought it would be a matter of time before the 27-year-old could find another team. But with all of Watson's off-field issues now seemingly getting worse with a potential suspension coming his way, some think that Mayfield could be the team's starter for Week 1.

It is a long shot, given how the last couple of months have played out between the quarterback and franchise, as some think that the former Heisman Trophy winner will never play another down for the team again.

Given that he is rehabbing his shoulder after surgery, teams could simply be waiting for the 27-year-old to get healthy before making an attempt to sign him. There is no need to sign him to a contract if he can't participate in drills yet.

Two teams in Seattle and Carolina have been rumored to be interested in the quarterback's services, but as of yet, no talks have happened regarding a deal.

There are thoughts around the league that the 27-year-old could still be on the roster come Week 1. He is slated to make around $19 million this upcoming season, Mayfield has no incentive to push things along as he gets paid regardless.

Whether he remains on the Browns roster for the upcoming season remains to be seen, and with Watson's off-field issues, Cleveland might have to come crawling back to their once-start quarterback to salvage their season.

