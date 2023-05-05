Dave Portnoy has found himself in the headlines as the founder of Barstool Sports. The Massachusetts native is no stranger to controversy but found himself in a precarious position due to the actions of Ben Mintz. During his show "Wake Up Mintzy", Mintz uttered the N-word while rapping on-air. This led to Portnoy terminating Mintz from his position.

Portnoy went on a Twitter rant in response to being called a sellout by those on social media after Mintz was fired. He explained the reason why he sold Barstool Sports to Penn Entertainment for $388 million in February of this year:

“No f**king doy I sold out. You’re just figuring that out? I started a company and I f–king sold it the f–k out. Made hundreds of millions, made millions for everybody that grinded.… Yeah we sold the f–k out because that’s what you do when you’re an entrepreneur. You start this little company you dream one day and you sell it the f–k out.”

Warning: NSFW language

Dave Portnoy @stoolpresidente This message is to everybody calling me a sellout This message is to everybody calling me a sellout https://t.co/frcA7bsTU9

Mintz released a statement about his actions afterward, noting he meant no ill intent:

“This morning, I made an unforgivable mistake slipping on air while reading a song lyric. I meant no harm & have never felt worse about anything. I apologize for my actions. I am truly sorry & ashamed of myself.”

Portnoy said that Mintz was also very apologetic behind the scenes and that there was no “malice” intended. However, Penn had Barstool fire Mintz over the chances that state officials would repeal their various gambling licenses.

In 2015, Portnoy and some of its employees at Barstool protested how NFL commissioner Roger Goodell dealt with the Deflategate scandal. This led to the league banning Portnoy and Barstool from NFL games and other events like the draft or Super Bowl.

Why did Penn Stock fall this week? Dave Portnoy offers outlandish explanation

Dave Portnoy tweeted a photo of Penn Entertainment's stock the day after Mintz was fired, which was down 10.26 percent when he tweeted it out. It seems that Portnoy explained that Mintz's firing was behind the fall of Penn's stock:

Dave Portnoy also feared that the firing would be a “death blow” for Barstool and that its hardcore fans would not respond well to the news. The early returns have not been great, with Penn's stock price dropping even further after Portnoy’s tweet. Per Google Finance, the stock sits at $26.25.

