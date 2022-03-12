"I don't have Tom Brady at QB in Dallas" - Skip Bayless believes only Brady can keep Antonio Brown in check

Skip Bayless from Fox Sports' Undisputed said he does not want free agent Antonio Brown as the Dallas Cowboys.

Brown appeared on The Pivot podcast with former Steeler Ryan Clark and said that, maybe, Jerry Jones would like to take him to Dallas after all his hard work and encouragement.

Bayless, a longtime diehard Cowboys fan, is against the idea of Jerry Jones bringing the free agent wide receiver to Dallas.

Bayless said:

"Okay. Now back to me. Lifelong, diehard Cowboys fan. Do I want AB on my team? No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. 'But you wanted him in Tampa.' I don't have Tom Brady at quarterback in Dallas. I wanted him for a while, but they wouldn't listen to me.

"There was one quarterback that Antonio had a rapport with to the point that he had so much respect for that, that he would keep it between the lines for until finally he melted down or walked off at the Jets. Right? But they got a Super Bowl out of it together the first go around, and it was only the back half of the year it was only the last eight games, right?

Could Brown sign with Dallas?

Could Brown be lining up for the Cowboys next season?

As we have seen in years gone by, if Jerry Jones wants a player, he gets him. it would be the same with Brown. Whether the Cowboys would have enough cap space to fit him in is another story.

There is no doubt that he will help Dak Prescott and that much vaunted offense. But for Bayless, he still has concerns over Brown's age, along with his injury history, not to mention the ankle injury that forced him out of the Jets game.

Bayless said:

“My problem with Antonio is you will play next year at 34 years of age. And I think both of us agree. He's lost maybe half a step, that just a half step and it's a big half step in this league. And he did have a knee surgery after his first year were very got hurt at New Orleans, right? And he couldn't play at Green Bay. And then he did suck it up and play the Super Bowl. Didn't catch a touchdown pass.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



He threw his jersey and undershirt into the crowd before hitting the tunnel.



@FieldYates

Antonio Brown exited the Bucs-Jets game during the third quarter.He threw his jersey and undershirt into the crowd before hitting the tunnel. Antonio Brown exited the Bucs-Jets game during the third quarter.He threw his jersey and undershirt into the crowd before hitting the tunnel.📹 @FieldYates https://t.co/KoYRwLGxBk

"But he needed, I don't know if it's clean up or just a scope, but he did need a knee surgical procedure. Okay. And now, the last I heard from him was that the reason he melted down was that Bruce Arians was trying to thrust him back into the game when he needed ankle surgery. I haven't heard a peep about it."

It is certainly an interesting proposition for Brown to join the Cowboys. At this stage, it is just rumors, and whether head coach Mike McCarthy and co think they can make it work with the star receiver is something else.

Jerry Jones is known for making big splashes and flashy signings, could Brown be the next one? Cowboys fans wait with baited breath.

Edited by Windy Goodloe