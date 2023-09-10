Bears vs Packers prediction and betting tips - NFL Week 1, September 10, 2023

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will waste no time continuing their rivalry during the 2023 NFL season when they clash in Week 1.

This is one of the most highly-anticipated games of the opening week, mostly due to the storied histories of both legendary franchises.

They have faced off against each other more times than any other two teams in NFL history, making it one of the greatest rivalries across all sports. They will meet again in Week 1 this year with high stakes on the line in the NFC North diisional race.

They will also each feature a new looking offense this year, especially the quarterbacks.

Bears vs Packers Prediction

Each team will feature a new-look offense when they face off in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. While Chicago made complimentary changes to build on their progress from last year, a new era will officially begin in Green Bay after a significant quarterback change.

Aaron Rodgers departerd the Packers during the offseason, bringing Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb with him to the New York Jets. This means that Jordan Love will receive his first opportunity to be a full-time starter.

Having to do so on the road at the iconic Soldier Field against the franchise's biggest rival is a tall order for his opening game.

Chicago used the 2023 NFL offseason to improve their defense, as well as to bring in a true WR1 in DJ Moore. He should help develop Justin Fields as a passer, to supplement his dominant rushing performance from last year. They will look to get off to a strong start to the season, and will have a solid chance of doing so when they host the Packers.

Prediction: Bears 20 - Packers 17

Bears vs Packers Betting Tips

The Bears are currently listed as a slight favorite in their Week 1 matchup against the Packers. Homefield advantage may be a major factor in this game, especially considering Jordan Love's situation and the magnitude of this rivalry. Chicago makes for a good bet against the 1.5 point spread, or simply as a low-juice moneyline play.

Another strong betting angle in this game is to consider a wager on the under for the 41.5 total. Both teams can be expected to rely on their rushing games as much as possible, which is often a recipe for a low-scoring environment. The Bears were also among the lowest-scoring teams last season, further confirming the under as a solid bet.

Bears vs Packers Head-to-Head

The two franchises have faced off against each other 206 times, an NFL record for any two teams. Green Bay currently holds the all-time advantage in their legendary rivalry with a 105-95-6 record. They have also met twice during the NFL Playoffs, with each team taking one victory.

Justin Fields has faced off against the Packers four times during his career so far, but has failed to win any of them. This means both quarterbacks will be seeking their first victory against their biggest rival, with Jordan Love making his first career start against Chicago.

Where to watch Bears vs Packers

The Chicago Bears will host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season at approximately 4:25 PM ET. It will be broadcast nationally on Fox network TV and can also be seen on several streaming services, including the following.

NFL+

Fox Sports App

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube PrimeTime

fuboTV

Hulu + Live TV

Sling TV