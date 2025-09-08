Bears vs Vikings Week 1 weather report: Latest on expected conditions at Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears will start the season with a home game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Ben Johnson-led Bears will look to start their season with a positive result against a Vikings side coached by Kevin O'Connell.The Bears versus Vikings game is the first Monday Night fixture of the 2025 season, and a chance for either side to set the tone for the rest of the campaign. So, with that in mind, let's look at the weather report for the game.Bears vs Vikings Week 1 weather reportAccording to the Hindustan Times, tonight's game between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings will be played in mostly sunny conditions. The report adds that fans in attendance can expect less breeze and warmer temperatures, as well as some cloudy weather, later in the contest.Furthermore, the temperatures are projected to be in the higher 60s at the start of the game. The sky is expected to be mostly clear throughout the contest.Here's the breakdown of the temperatures as culled from the official NFL Weather website:Kickoff (Clear)69 °F (56 °F / 72 °F)8 mph SECloud Cover: 2%Dew Point: 46 °FFeels Like: 63 °FGusts: 12 mphHumidity: 49%Prec. Prob.: 9%Visibility: 9mQ2 (Clear)67 °F (56 °F / 72 °F)8 mph SECloud Cover: 6%Dew Point: 47 °FFeels Like: 62 °FGusts: 12 mphHumidity: 51%Prec. Prob.: 9%Visibility: 9mQ3 (Clear)66 °F (56 °F / 76 °F)8 mph SECloud Cover: 21%Dew Point: 47 °FFeels Like: 62 °FGusts: 12 mphHumidity: 50%Prec. Prob.: 9 %Visibility: 9mQ4 (Clear)66 °F (56 °F / 76 °F)8 mph SECloud Cover: 21%Dew Point: 47 °FFeels Like: 62 °FGusts: 12 mphHumidity: 50%Prec. Prob.: 9%Visibility: 9mHow to watch the Bears vs Vikings?Today's game will mark the start of the Ben Johnson era in Chicago. Johnson has thrived over the past few seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions. The Bears' job is the offensive guru's first foray into the world of NFL head coaching. He'll look to guide Caleb Williams and Co. to an impressive showing in tonight's game against the Vikings.This is Kevin O'Connell's fourth season in charge of the Minnesota Vikings. The offense-minded HC is fresh off guiding the team to an impressive 14-3 record in the 2024 campaign. He'll look to get the most out of starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy and the rest of the cast.Tonight's game will be broadcast live on ESPN and ABC. Here are more details for the Bears vs. Vikings Week 1 game:Date: September 8, 2025Livestream: FuboTV and DAZNTime: 8:15 p.m. ET.TV channel: ESPN and ABCVenue: Bears' Soldier Field