Ben Roethlisberger reveals what he wishes to do following his NFL retirement

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and his Pittsburgh Steelers team suffered a disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening. Although the veteran quarterback hasn't officially announced his retirement, he has all but said that he has played his final game.

After the loss, Roethlisberger spoke to the media and was emotional about the game. Still not officially saying he is retiring, he answered questions about playing his final game and his plans moving forward.

The 18 year NFL veteran quarterback, who has spent his entire career with just the Pittsburgh Steelers, said he is excited and nervous about what the future holds for his next chapter.

“I’m going to do everything I can to be the best husband and father I can be and try and expand God’s kingdom,” -Ben Roethlisberger on what his post-football life looks life

Ben Roethlisberger's final season came to a conclusion on Sunday evening. He had a touching farewell at Heinz Field in Week 17 and then a come-from-behind win in Week 18 over the Baltimore Ravens led him and the Steelers to one last playoff run of his tenure.

The Steelers were unable to keep up with the explosive Chiefs on offense and defense leading to the 42-21 loss. After an emotional exit from the field, for what is believed to be the last time, he spoke to the media about what is next. He said that his kids are already looking forward to sledding and tubing when he returned home. But Roethlisberger also mentioned his devotion to his religion and being a Christian. Saying that he is looking forward to expanding on that as well.

When asked about when it will really hit him that he is officially retired, he said that he doesn't think it will until training camp. He believes that when NFL players begin reporting to training camp and he isn't, that is when it will all become 'real' that he is no longer playing in the National Football League.

After being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft, the soon to be 40 year old quarterback has won two Lombardi Trophies and six bowl nominations and, even more impressively, never had a losing season while wearing black and gold.

As he navigates his new life away from the gridiron, Steelers fans will anxiously await who will be the new quarterback for their beloved team.

