How many Super Bowls did Ben Roethlisberger win with Steelers?

Ben Roethlisberger has officially retired from the NFL. Throughout the season, many were expecting 2021 to be his final rodeo.

It seems those predictions have come true. With Roethlisberger's career coming to a close, plenty are interested in his final stats, including how many Super Bowls the franchise quarterback won during his time in the NFL.

In total, he played in three Super Bowls and went 2-1. His victories were over the Seattle Seahawks in 2005 and the Arizona Cardinals in 2008.

The loss came against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in 2011. Overall, the Steelers made the playoffs 12 times with the quarterback.

Ben Roethlisberger announces retirement

The Steelers are officially without a quarterback, as number seven is officially stepping away from the game of football. The Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback made the official announcement via a video posted on Twitter in which he read a pre-written statement.

The video showed highlights from his career interlaced with footage of him cleaning out his locker.

The roughly two-minute clip featured his statement overlayed as a voice-over with cutbacks to him sitting on the couch with his family. With the video posted, Roehtlisberger's NFL career has officially ended.

According to Pro Football Reference, he played in 249 games and started 247 of them, going 165-81-1. His only tie came this season against the Detroit Lions.

In his career, he completed 5,440 of 8,443 passes (64.4 percent) and accumulated 64,088 passing yards. He threw for 418 touchdowns and 211 interceptions.

His best statistical season came in 2014. That season, the quarterback threw for 4,952 yards, 32 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, earning a rating of 103.3.

His worst season was in 2019, when he threw an interception and missed almost the entire season due to injury. His worst non-injury plagued season was in 2006.

That season, he threw for 18 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

🟡2X Super Bowl champion

6X Pro Bowler

🟡Rookie of the Year, led team to most wins ever by a rookie

Only player ever with 500+ passing yards in 4 games

🟡Steelers never had a losing record during his tenure

🟡2X Super Bowl champion

6X Pro Bowler

🟡Rookie of the Year, led team to most wins ever by a rookie

Only player ever with 500+ passing yards in 4 games

🟡Steelers never had a losing record during his tenure

5th-most passing yards ever (64,088)

Roethlisberger had four seasons in which he threw for at least 30 touchdowns. He had eight seasons in which he threw for at least 20 touchdowns but less than 30.

He had four seasons in which he threw for at least ten touchdowns but less than 20.

He also had four seasons in which he threw exactly 17 touchdowns. He never reached the 40s in terms of touchdown passes in a season.

Under Big Ben, the Steelers never had a season in which they finished below .500. That said, they had four seasons in which they finished 8-8, one of those being his 2019 injured season.

With Roethlisberger officially done, the Steelers are moving to figure out a plan for the future.

