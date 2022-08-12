Bengals RB joins Kim Kardashian sweepstakes after socialite's breakup with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is back on the dating free agent market after splitting up with Pete Davidson and betting odds have been released for who her next partner will be.

Yes, Odds Shark actually released odds for people to put actual money on to predict the next man that'll be across the dinner table from the Kardashian sister.

The odds comprise a list absolutely stacked with names from all over the celebrity world, including Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans:

Odds Shark @OddsShark Kim Kardashian Next Boyfriend odds 🥵



Van Jones +800

Pete Davidson +900

Ray J +1000

Nick Cannon +1000

Jamie Foxx +1200

Chris Evans (CIN) +1400

Harry Styles +2000

Kanye +2200

Adesanya +2500

Drake +3000

Michael B. Jordan +3300

Eminem +6500

Johnny Depp +10000

Donald Trump +20000 Kim Kardashian Next Boyfriend odds 🥵 Van Jones +800Pete Davidson +900Ray J +1000Nick Cannon +1000Jamie Foxx +1200Chris Evans (CIN) +1400Harry Styles +2000Kanye +2200Adesanya +2500Drake +3000Michael B. Jordan +3300Eminem +6500Johnny Depp +10000Donald Trump +20000 https://t.co/9B6jSHqlog

So much to unpack here. What gets you on this list? Are there sources that are somehow plugged into Kim Kardashian's next dating move? What a job that would be.

Interestingly enough, the bookie sharks are taking wagers on Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, to be the rebound for Kardashian.

Bengals RB Chris Evans' response to Kim Kardashian's next boyfriend odds

While many were likely thinking of Captain America himself when they saw Chris Evans' name on the Odds Sharks' list, it was the Bengals' backup running back. Evans was surprisingly included on this loaded list of talent, which features a CNN commentator, pop megastar, and the father of three of Kim's children, among other big-shots.

One Twitter user pointed out that Evans will be bringing the famed Kardashian curse - the claimer of former Saints running back Reggie Bush - to Cincinnati. Being cursed now would be a great sin as the Bengals just made their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1980s this past February.

The Bengals backfield threat is entering his second season in the league out of Michigan and could be a prime target for Kardashian to become involved with.

The youngster had a quiet rookie season behind starter Joe Mixon. He got 17 touches, which he ran for 77 total yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. The sophomore had a similar impact in the passing game as he recorded 15 receptions for 151 yards and two touchdown catches.

