Bengals vs. Browns prediction, odds and picks - November 7 | NFL Week 9

The Cincinnati Bengals will welcome divisional rivals the Cleveland Browns to Paul Brown Stadium for their Week 9 clash on Sunday.
The Bengals are coming off a horrendous performance in Week 8. Cincinnati entered the week as the #1 seed in the AFC but somehow managed to lose to the New York Jets, who were without starting quarterback Zach Wilson.
The Browns also had a bad night against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. Cleveland could muster just 10 points in an ugly loss. It proved to be wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s last game in the Browns uniform, as the team released him on Friday after failing to trade him before the deadline.
Both teams are coming into this game wounded and neither can afford a loss.
Bengals vs. Browns match details
When: Sunday, November 7, 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
Bengals vs. Browns betting odds
Spreads
Cincinnati Bengals: -2.5 (-110)
Cleveland Browns: +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
Cincinnati Bengals: -135
Cleveland Browns: +115
Totals
Cincinnati Bengals: U47.0 (-110)
Cleveland Browns: O47.0 (-110)
Bengals vs. Browns betting picks
In the passing game, the Bengals will rely heavily on rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase while the Browns will expect running back Nick Chubb to carry the team's offense. Both players will likely get in the end zone on Sunday, so take the +200 on Chubb and Chase to score a touchdown each.
Bengals vs. Browns key injuries
Cincinnati Bengals
- WR Auden Tate (Thigh): Questionable
- HB Chris Evans (Hamstring): Questionable
Cleveland Browns
- DE Jadeveon Clowney (Ankle/Knee/Hip): Questionable
- WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (Groin): Questionable
- CB Denzel Ward (Hamstring): Questionable
Bengals vs. Browns head-to-head
The Bengals and Browns have played each 95 times in the NFL. Cincinnati holds a 51-44 lead in all-time head-to-head games between the two teams.
The Browns, however, have won five of the last six games between the two teams.
Bengals vs. Browns Prediction
Cleveland's struggling offense just got weaker after Beckham's departure. The Bengals had a horrible game defensively last week, but their offense still managed to put up 31 points on the board. On balance, the Bengals should come out on top in this game.
Prediction: The Bengals win by at least 10 points.