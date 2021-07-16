Top 5 former FCS players in the NFL in 2021

Not every player makes it to the NFL after playing in College Bowls and the National Championship. Some come from colleges ranked below the FBS. Those that are not in the FBS are in the FCS.

For the uninitiated, there is a complete world of college football that follows a playoff format similar to the NFL with a regular season, seeding, byes, and a larger number of teams allowed into the playoffs.

It's here that some of the big names in the NFL get their start. Here are the top five players representing the FCS in the NFL this year.

FCS alumni currently tearing it up in the NFL

Jimmy Garoppolo made his way to the NFL via a soujorn at Eastern Illinois. Since entering the NFL, he has played under Tom Brady and has played in a Super Bowl. He has had trouble staying healthy, but when he's fit, Garoppolo is a world beater in the NFL. He is 24-8 in his career as a starter. In his last full season, Garoppolo threw for 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Fantasy fans are hoping Trey Lance gets the nod over Jimmy Garoppolo sooner rather than later https://t.co/hzrcThrjmS — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 10, 2021

#2 - Carson Wentz (North Dakota State)

Carson Wentz went to North Dakota State. For those who do not follow the FCS, North Dakota State is like the New England Patriots or the Alabama Crimson Tide of the FCS; they are in the national championship game nearly every season.

Carson Wentz may have had his fill of playoff appearances in college. He's put together three great regular seasons in his career, but come playoff time, he always seems to suffer an injury.

In 2017, Wentz got hurt near the end of the season, leading to an improbable Nick Foles run. In 2018, Wentz had another great season before getting hurt before the playoffs for the second time in a row. In 2019, Wentz saw lighting strike for a third time as he played well enough to get the team into the playoffs before getting hurt, leading to Josh McCown's only playoff performance of his career.

#3 - Cooper Kupp (Eastern Washington University)

Cooper Kupp set many records in college while at Eastern Washington University. His outstanding play carried over into the NFL after getting drafted in the third round by the Los Angeles Rams.

Cooper Kupp has been solid in his career. He's earned around 1,000 yards in three of his four seasons. While he suffered a major injury in 2018 that prohibited him from racking up a full season of production, he has otherwise been quite reliable.

Ryan Fitzpatrick may not act like it, but he went to Harvard. Fitzpatrick has played for seven NFL teams, including the Washington Football Team. In his career, he is 59-86-1.

He's thrown for 223 touchdowns and 169 interceptions. He very well may have had one of the best throws of the decade last season when he was able to hit a receiver deep down the field while getting his head turned in the opposite direction.

#5 - Samson Ebukam (Eastern Washington University)

Trey Lance may nab this spot next season, but right now Samson Ebukam is responsible for one of the best defensive games by a pass rusher ever.

That display came against the Kansas City Chiefs in the classic 54-51 Monday Night Football game. According to ESPN, Ebukam became the first player in recorded history to have a sack, interception and multiple touchdowns in a game.

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

Today, Ebukam is a member of the San Francisco 49ers and is playing on a multi-year deal valued at $12 million. Ebukam has 150 total tackles and 14 sacks in his career.

