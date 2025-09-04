Best Defenses to target and avoid in Fantasy Football Week 1 feat. Denver Broncos

Deciding which fantasy football defenses to target and avoid in a given week is largely based on their matchups. The best options are often in favorable situations, often against weaker quarterbacks prone to sacks and turnovers. Here are some of the top defenses to target and fade in the Week 1 slate of games for the 2025 season.

Fantasy Football defenses for Week 1

Week 1 defenses

Defenses to target in Week 1

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos were the highest-scoring overall defense in fantasy football last year and get a favorable situation to kick off Week 1 this season. They will face off against the Tennessee Titans at home with rookie quarterback Cam Ward making his NFL debut in one of the most difficult road stadiums to play in.

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings recorded 49 sacks last year, the fourth-most of any team in the entire NFL. This gives them an excellent situation against the Chiacgo Bears in Week 1 after Caleb Williams was the most sacked quarterback in the NFL last season.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are an ideal example of a streaming defense for Fnatsy Football in Week 1, despite having a poor season-long outlook. They will take on the rebuilding New Orleans Saints with one of the weakest rosters in the league, including quarterback Spencer Rattler as their starter.

Defense to avoid in Week 1

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are a solid weekly streamer in the right situations for fantasy football, but Week 1 of the 2025 seaswon is not one of them. Joe Burrow leads the Cincinnati Bengals as one of the most high-powered scoring offenses and is coming off of a season in which he threw just nine interceptions.

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are a desirable target for season-long rosters after concluding last season with three consecutive weekly finishes among the top four defenses. They should still be avoided against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 facign off against defending NFL MVP Josh Allen.

Seatle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks were consistently solid in fantasy football last year, ranking among the top 12 weekly defenses nine times in their 17 games. None of those came in their two match ups agains the San Francisco 49ers and that was without a healthy Christian McCaffrey, who is expected to make his return in Week 1 this year. This makes the Seahawks defense a clear fade this week.

