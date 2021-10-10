Best free agents NFL teams should look to sign

There are plenty of solid free agents available that could help many NFL teams right now. The majority of the players available are veterans that could be signed for a reasonable price.

NFL teams looking to improve their roster for a potential playoff push could shop the free agent market. Here are the best free agents currently available.

Best available free agents for NFL teams

#1 QB Cam Newton

After being somewhat surprisingly cut by the New England Patriots prior to the 2021 NFL season, Cam Newton is still a free agent. He is a former NFL MVP and the best available free agent currently on the market.

His best days appear to be behind him at this point, especially as a passer, but he can still provide positive contributions to contending NFL teams.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe I might be the only one, but I feel very comfortable in saying, Cam Newton could be doing a better job than what Mac is doing currently. I might be the only one, but I feel very comfortable in saying, Cam Newton could be doing a better job than what Mac is doing currently.

Cam Newton is still a highly effective rusher from the quarterback position. Last season for the Patriots, he rushed for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns in 15 games.

NFL teams could consider signing him as a scheme player in the rushing game. Alternatively, he could be signed as a starting quarterback for a team with an injured or struggling starter, such as the Miami Dolphins or Pittsburgh Steelers.

#2 RB Todd Gurley

Todd Gurley is one of the more interesting NFL free agents. He is still only 27 years old and is coming off a decent season with the Atlanta Falcons. In 2020, he recorded 842 total yards and nine touchdowns. He was one of the best offensive players in the NFL for four years with the Rams between the 2015 and 2018 seasons.

Even if Todd Gurley has declined since his peak version of himself, he is still capable of solid production. He proved that just last season with the Falcons.

He could be a useful piece in a committee of running backs for the NFL team that signs him. He may not be on the list of available free agents for much longer.

#3 OT Russell Okung

It's always beneficial for NFL teams to improve their offensive line. Russell Okung is the best blocker of all available NFL free agents. He has experience playing left tackle, which is the premier position for offensive linemen.

Protecting the quarterback is one of the most important tasks in the NFL. Russell Okung has solid pass blocking skills as an offensive tackle. He could help several NFL teams right now.

