5 NFL free agents teams should consider signing before October

Two weeks into the NFL regular season, there are still plenty of quality NFL free agents available. Several veterans are awaiting a call from the right team in an ideal situation to compete. In the right scenario, they can help a team win now. This can be mutually beneficial for both NFL free agents and interested teams.

After two games, teams can start to see what their weaknesses are. The current list of NFL free agents has talented players available to address these needs. Here are five NFL free agents that could be signed immediately.

5 NFL free agents that can help right now

#1 - CB Richard Sherman

Topping the list of NFL free agents is Richard Sherman. He missed the majority of the 2020 season due to injury but was solid in the five games he played. In fact, he has recorded four interceptions and 12 defended passes in his last 20 games. His intelligence and physicality at the position make him an attractive upgrade for a struggling pass defense.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



A key member on the Bucs was the first to reach to Richard about possibly joining TB.



Sherman is attending therapy, his mind is right, and he's getting ready. Can confirm that the top teams interested in signing 5-time All Pro Richard Sherman are the #Bucs #Seahawks and #49ers A key member on the Bucs was the first to reach to Richard about possibly joining TB.Sherman is attending therapy, his mind is right, and he's getting ready. Can confirm that the top teams interested in signing 5-time All Pro Richard Sherman are the #Bucs, #Seahawks and #49ers



A key member on the Bucs was the first to reach to Richard about possibly joining TB.



Sherman is attending therapy, his mind is right, and he's getting ready.

#2 - OT Russell Okung

Russell Okung is one of the best offensive tackles in the league and the best blocker available of all the NFL free agents. He could help many teams. The catch is that he is reportedly asking for a ton of money.

Strong offensive line play is crucial in the NFL, so his services may be worth the price to the right team. He is excellent in pass protection and useful in run blocking as well.

#3 QB Cam Newton

The days of Cam Newton being an MVP candidate are probably over. That doesn't mean that he can't still be an effective weapon. While he struggled greatly last season throwing the ball, he was still successful in the rushing attack. He rushed for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns, one of the best seasons of his career on the ground.

Rather than being a true starting quarterback, Newton may be better used as a utility player. He could possibly be utilized in a similar way to Taysom Hill in New Orleans. It may take some convincing for him to accept that type of role. If he agrees, he could add another layer to an offensive scheme. He is an intriguing name on the list of NFL free agents.

#4 RB Duke Johnson

A team looking for receptions from their running back position should consider Duke Johnson immediately. He specializes as a receiver out of the backfield and is highly effective in this role. Across six seasons, he has 307 receptions for 2,829 yards and 12 touchdowns in the passing game. His skill set is a difficult match-up for most defensive schemes.

Jennifer Lee Chan @jenniferleechan



Nothing offfical yet. #49ers team sources confirm both Lamar Miller and Duke Johnson are coming in for visits/workouts.Nothing offfical yet. #49ers team sources confirm both Lamar Miller and Duke Johnson are coming in for visits/workouts.



Nothing offfical yet.

#5 WR John Brown

John Brown has always been a deep threat in the passing game because of his blazing speed. He is capable of taking the top off any defense while stretching the field to open larger throwing windows underneath for his quarterback. His career 14.8 yards per reception is impressive. He would be a big help for any team in need of a home run hitter.

Edited by LeRon Haire