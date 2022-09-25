Best NFL DFS Players To Target - Jalen Hurts & More - September 25 | 2022 NFL Season

There are 13 games listed for Sunday's NFL DFS DraftKings and FanDuel Slates. Both slates begin at 1:05 p.m. EDT today. Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Sunday, September 25.

NFL DFS Star Picks

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles (DraftKings $7.3k, FanDuel $8.1k)

There are a lot of QB options every week, but few quarterbacks have the fantasy potential that Hurts has week in and week out. On Monday night, Hurts threw for 333 yards, ran for 57, and recorded one passing touchdown and two rushing TDs. He'll be on the road today against the Washington Commanders, who have some of the worst defensive stats so far. The Eagles offense runs through Hurts, and so far, they have scored on 43% of their drives. This is the seventh-best mark in the NFL. Plug Hurts in today for guaranteed production.

Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills, (DraftKings $7.7k, FanDuel $8.3k)

Stefon Diggs has gotten off to a great start and he's been one of the best receivers in the NFL for quite some time now. Diggs has 20 receptions, the second-most in the entire league, and he's coming off a great performance versus the Tennessee Titans. He racked up 148 receiving yards and three TDs, and has the luxury of playing with QB Josh Allen. The Dolphins defense has already given up a ton of points, so expect Diggs to build off of his strong opening two weeks.

Other NFL DFS Star Picks: Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings (DraftKings $8.2k, FanDuel $8.3k), Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins (DraftKings $8.2k, FanDuel $6.4k)

NFL DFS Value Picks

Irv Smith Jr. TE, Minnesota Vikings (DraftKings $8.2k, FanDuel $8.3k)

Irv Smith Jr. is an extremely cheap option on both platforms today. In Week 1, Smith Jr. was only targeted twice and failed to record a catch. He broke out in Week 2 though, tallying five catches for 36 yards and a score. The touchdown was the tight end's first since the last week of the 2020 season as Smith Jr. was sidelined for all of 2021. The Detroit Lions currently rank fifth-worst in the league defending the pass, so look for Smith Jr., who was targeted eight times last week, to be a great value play.

Other NFL DFS Value Picks: Kirk Cousins, QB, (DraftKings $6.4k, FanDuel $7.6k), Los Angeles Chargers, DST, (DraftKings $2.4k, FanDuel $4.5k), Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets, (DraftKings $5.0k, FanDuel $5.5k)

