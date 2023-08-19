Best RB available in each round of 2023 fantasy football drafts by ADP

The main goal for fantasy football managers on draft day is to find the best value in all of their picks. It's not just about getting the right players, but also selecting them at the proper time. Drafting a player too early will cause a fantasy player to miss out on other valuable assets, while waiting too long to pick a specific target could result in missing out on a key roster piece.

Running backs have always been some of the most important fantasy football players. Their ability to contribute as both rushers and receivers can often result in massive scores, but they also have some of the most bust potential weekly. Their polarizing nature makes strategizing for value even more important.

ADP is one of the most useful tools to use to analyze ahead of each fantasy football draft. It gives the managers an idea of where each player is expected to be selected, based on where they have been taken in real fantasy drafts leading up to a season.

Fantasy football RBs with best value vs ADP in each 2023 draft round

The following list represents the most valuable running backs to target in each round of the draft. Their placement is determined by their current ADP ahead of the 2023 fantasy football season. The players aren't necessarily the best running back in the round, but the one who is most likely to outperform their current ADP.

Round 1: Saquon Barkley

While Christian McCaffrey is the consensus RB1 ahead of the 2023 fantasy football season, managers will likely need to have a top-three pick in traditional drafts to have any shot at all of landing him. Saquon Barkley provides the best value against his ADP, which currently sits toward the end of the first round. He holds RB1 upside as a true dual-threat with little competition for touches.

Round 2: Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb has finished inside the top 10 fantasy football running backs in each of the past four years. He should probably be a first rounder, but the rise of elite wide receivers has pushed his ADP to round two. Any manager with the chance to draft him outside of the first round should do so immediately. He could also see an increase in usage this year with Kareem Hunt departing the team.

Round 3: Tony Pollard

It's rare that a player with third-round ADP possesses legitmate RB1 upside. That's exactly the case with Tony Pollard right now. He finished as a top-10 running back last when splitting carries with Ezekiel Elliot. The backfield is all his now after Elliot departed and the Cowboys declined to truly replace him.

Round 4: Jahmyr Gibbs

Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the most exciting rookie prospects ahead of the 2023 fantasy football season due to his elite dual-threat skillset. He also plays in an offensive system with the Lions that already demonstarted last year that they can support two running backs. Gibbs will likely do so this year with David Montgomery, but the rookie has significantly more upside.

Round 5: Dameon Pierce

Dameon Pierce put together a promising rookie campaign last year, flashing plenty of explosiveness and receiving upside. He's a breakout candidate in 2023 with an improved offense around him to potentially provide additional scoring opportunities. The Texans are a rebuilding team, but Pierce appears to be a foundational piece.

Round 6: Alexander Mattison

Alexander Mattison has been patiently waiting for his opportunity to be a starting running back. That time has finally come ahead of the 2023 NFL season with Dalvin Cook officially departing. Mattison has been great in a limited sample size, exceeding 100 yards in three of his five career games with, at least, 20 touches. More volume could result in a major breakout.

Round 7: James Cook

James Cook flashed elite rushing upside during his rookie season last year. While it was a small sample size, he ranked fifth among all running backs by averaging 5.3 yards per carry. With Devin Singletary moving on in free agency, Cook is expected to be named the starter for the Bills in one of the most high-powered offenses in the NFL.

Round 8: Khalil Herbert

Khalil Herbert is another fantasy football running back to flash a ton of upside in a limited sample size. He's also one that's projected to take over a starting role this season after being a back up last year. He averaged a massive 5.7 yards per carry, but started only two games last season.

Round 9: Brian Robinson

Brain Robinson was a bit unlucky during his rookie season last year, scoring just two touchdowns, despite receiving the red zone work for the Commanders. He was also one of only four running backs to average 18 carries per game last year. The touchdowns will come as long as his volume stays, at least, the same, but could also increase in year two.

Round 10: Jerick McKinnon

Jerick McKinnon is a part of a crowded Chiefs backfield with Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He still found ways to explode in some games last year, mostly due to his excellent receiving skills out of the backfield. He carries great fantasy football at his current tenth-round ADP as he's expected to serve a similar role.

Late-round RB targets in fantasy football

Jaylen Warren

Zamir White

Ezekiel Elliot

De'Von Achane

Samaje Perine

