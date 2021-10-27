Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Best Pickups for Week 8 include Kenneth Gainwell

Fantasy football’s bye-ocalypse is over, and waiver wire pickups like Kenneth Gainwell are here to heal what ails your fantasy team. The return of high-powered offenses like the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and the Los Angeles Chargers from their bye week means that most fantasy teams won’t need to scour the waiver wire much.

But particularly in Week 8, several key players out due to injury means opportunities for their backups.

Best fantasy waiver wire pickups for Week 8:

#1 - RB Kenneth Gainwell

Miles Sanders has not had a very good fantasy season only due to lack of opportunities. The presence of a running quarterback like Jalen Hurts caps a lot of his upside.

Kenneth Gainwell had some small success early in the season alongside Miles Sanders. With Sanders dealing with an ankle injury, look for the Philadelphia Eagles to give Kenneth Gainwell more touches. Running back Boston Scott figures to get some work in too, but Gainwell will be the clear beneficiary.

#2 - WR Allen Lazard

Davante Adams is currently on the COVID-19 list. If he is unable to play this week, all of his targets from Aaron Rodgers will go to the other receivers. Allen Lazard figures to get the lion’s share of these targets, with wide receiver Randall Cobb also getting more looks.

Lazard figures to be a prime candidate for increased volume due to his recent uptick in fantasy production and a soft upcoming schedule against the Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, and Minnesota Vikings.

#3 - WR Michael Gallup

Michael Gallup has not played since Week 1, but his return could have fantasy value as the third option behind receivers CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper. Additionally, the Dallas Cowboys could be looking to shop him for a potential trade.

Gallup is a good waiver wire addition with the potential for boom games.

#4 - RB Marlon Mack

Marlon Mack is another player that should be picked up and stashed on your fantasy roster. Coming off an Achilles injury, Mack may not be the fantasy player with the most upside, but if he lands a starting role away from the Indianapolis Colts, the opportunities alone are worth the addition.

#5 - RB Michael Carter

Michael Carter should still be on most fantasy teams, but some fantasy owners may have given up on the rookie running back. His usage has slowly increased, with quarterback Zach Wilson out due to injury.

The New York Jets may give Carter more work to take some pressure off the passing game. Opportunity is king, and Carter may get more of them, which is why he should be added if he’s still hanging around your league’s FA list.

