Thursday Night Football: Vikings at Eagles
The Vikings head to Philadelphia for Thursday Night Football, with the game scheduled to begin at 8:15 pm ET on Prime Video.
The Vikings are 0-1 after a 20-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Eagles are 1-0 after beating the New England Patriots 25-20 to open the season.
Here are a few players to watch out for and their numbers from Week 1.
Vikings
- QB Kirk Cousins: 344 pass yards, 2 TD
- WR Justin Jefferson: 9 rec 150 yards
- WR Jordan Addison: 4 rec 61 yards, TD
- S Camryn Bynum: 10 tackles
- LB Ivan Pace Jr. 8 tackles
- LB Danielle Hunter: 7 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL
Eagles
- QB Jalen Hurts: 170 pass yards, TD, 37 rush yards
- RB Kenneth Gainwell: 54 rush yards
- WR A.J. Brown: 7 rec 79 yards
- WR DeVonta Smith: 7 rec 47 yards, TD
- DT Jalen Carter: 1 sack
- CB Darius Slay: 1 INT
The Eagles are -6.5 favorites at home while their moneyline is -258 to win outright. The Vikings' moneyline is +210 while the over/under for the game is 49 points.
Vikings at Eagles: Anytime TD Scorer Prop Odds
There are always great props to wager on at DraftKings. Here's a look at the odds for anytime TD scorer. If you bet on one of these players, all they have to do is score a touchdown in tonight's game for you to win.
- Jalen Hurts -115
- A.J. Brown +105
- Justin Jefferson +115
- Alexander Mattison +130
- DeVonta Smith +145
- D'Andre Swift +165
- Rashaad Penny +195
- Dallas Goedert +205
DraftKings Legal Sports Betting Age
If you want to place a wager on DraftKings Sportsbook and get the latest DraftKings Promo Code, you have to be at least 21 years old. Also, you have to be located in a state where sports betting is legal. In some states, the legal betting age is set at 18 years old, but the sportsbook can set its own age requirement.
21+ and Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.