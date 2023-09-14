It's time for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. You can score a great DraftKings promo code for the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. All you have to do is bet $5 and you get $200 in bonus bets.

Here's all you need to know about the promo:

DraftKings Promo Code for Eagles-Vikings

The latest DraftKings promo code gives you $200 in bonus bets. All you have to do is place a $5 bet and you get the bonus! You can bet $5 on any market in the Eagles at Vikings game and you get $200. The $200 is divided into eight $25 bonus bets.

Claim DraftKings Promo Code for Eagles at Vikings

This promotion is for new users. Here's what you need to do to sign up and get this promotion:

Use your personal information to sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook

Confirm the terms and conditions so you can use the sportsbook.

Geolocation checks where you are located and if you are legally allowed to bet.

Make a deposit.

Place at least a $5 wager to get $200 in bonus bets from DraftKings! Bonus bets will be paid out as eight $25 bonus bets.

Thursday Night Football: Vikings at Eagles

The Vikings head to Philadelphia for Thursday Night Football, with the game scheduled to begin at 8:15 pm ET on Prime Video.

The Vikings are 0-1 after a 20-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Eagles are 1-0 after beating the New England Patriots 25-20 to open the season.

Here are a few players to watch out for and their numbers from Week 1.

Vikings

QB Kirk Cousins: 344 pass yards, 2 TD

WR Justin Jefferson: 9 rec 150 yards

WR Jordan Addison: 4 rec 61 yards, TD

S Camryn Bynum: 10 tackles

LB Ivan Pace Jr. 8 tackles

LB Danielle Hunter: 7 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL

Eagles

QB Jalen Hurts: 170 pass yards, TD, 37 rush yards

RB Kenneth Gainwell: 54 rush yards

WR A.J. Brown: 7 rec 79 yards

WR DeVonta Smith: 7 rec 47 yards, TD

DT Jalen Carter: 1 sack

CB Darius Slay: 1 INT

The Eagles are -6.5 favorites at home while their moneyline is -258 to win outright. The Vikings' moneyline is +210 while the over/under for the game is 49 points.

Vikings at Eagles: Anytime TD Scorer Prop Odds

There are always great props to wager on at DraftKings. Here's a look at the odds for anytime TD scorer. If you bet on one of these players, all they have to do is score a touchdown in tonight's game for you to win.

Jalen Hurts -115

A.J. Brown +105

Justin Jefferson +115

Alexander Mattison +130

DeVonta Smith +145

D'Andre Swift +165

Rashaad Penny +195

Dallas Goedert +205

You can use your DraftKings promo code on all types of bets. Just place your $5 wager and you get $200.

DraftKings Legal Sports Betting Age

If you want to place a wager on DraftKings Sportsbook and get the latest DraftKings Promo Code, you have to be at least 21 years old. Also, you have to be located in a state where sports betting is legal. In some states, the legal betting age is set at 18 years old, but the sportsbook can set its own age requirement.

