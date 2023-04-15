Bijan Robinson 40 time: Is Cowboys' 2023 NFL Draft target faster than Ezekiel Elliott?

Bijan Robinson is considered one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL draft. The Texas Longhorns running back has been linked with a move to the Dallas Cowboys in the first round.

Robinson impressed everyone with his drills at the NFL combine, especially with his best 40-yard dash, which he completed in 4.46 seconds. It was the sixth-fastest recorded time among the running backs at the event.

The 21-year-old was one-hundreth of a second quicker than former Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott, who ran for 40 yards in 4.47 seconds at the combine in 2016.

Dallas views Robinson as a potential replacement for Elliott, who was released by the team in the offseason. However, the NFC giants are risking putting all their eggs in one basket for the running back as they have the 26th pick.

Many analysts believe that Robinson will be a top five pick in the draft.

The Longhorns star is fast, strong and has a knack for finding gaps in opposition defenses. He is also able to maintain his high speed while turning the corner or changing directions.

The only concern that teams will have around Robinson is his stature. At 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, some franchises may opt against signing him.

Moreover, even if Robinson does get picked by the Cowboys, replacing a three-time Pro Bowler like Elliott won't be an easy task by any means.

How did Bijan Robinson fare in the 2022 season?

Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson finished the 2022 season with 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground in 258 attempts. He also added 314 yards on 19 receptions with two touchdowns.

The running back helped the Texas Longhorns to a third-place finish in the Big 12, with an 8-5 record. Now, it will be interesting to see which NFL team Robinson suits up for in the 2023 season.

