Bill Belichick in the firing line? 5 replacements for Patriots HC amid rumors of rift with Robert Kraft

Bill Belichick offered a subtle diss towards New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Kraft then responded by dodging a question about the head coach's job security and saying he wasn't at all concerned with the coaching records Belichick is on the verge of breaking. This has led to reports of a rift between the two parties.

It's no secret that the post-Tom Brady Patriots have not been as good. One playoff trip in three seasons and two sub-.500 seasons isn't the Patriot way. It would still be a surprise to see Belichick fired, but it can't be ruled out anymore. If the Pats go that way, here are five potential replacements to look at.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Candidates to replace Bill Belichick if he's fired

5) Ejiro Evero

The new Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator was interviewed for several head coaching positions last offseason before landing with the Panthers as an assistant. They have good defensive pieces, so he could easily turn this into a stepping stone to a new team next year. Bill Belichick is a defensive head coach, so the philosophies wouldn't change dramatically.

4) Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh is an intriguing Bill Belichick replacement

Every offseason, there's a rumor that Jim Harbaugh will return to the NFL. He signed an extension after those rumors last year, but it would be hard to pass up joining the most iconic franchise in the modern NFL. He has head coaching experience in the league and had good success, so Robert Kraft and company may want to check the NCAA to NFL pipeline to replace Bill Belichick.

3) Dan Quinn

Just like Evero, Dan Quinn is a defensive head coach. He's done a nice job with the Dallas Cowboys, too. Also like Harbaugh, Quinn has experience and a bit of success as a head coach. Unless his defense is awful next year, Quinn will see a lot of interviews for head coach and he would make a nice fit in New England. Kraft might also prefer a former head coach who's in the NFL right now, too.

2) Ben Johnson

Ben Johnson, offensive guru for the Detroit Lions, was in high demand last offseason before opting to run it back with the Lions. He will presumably be in high demand once more this offseason. Can he turn down a head coaching gig somewhere another time? It will be difficult for him to pass up joining a franchise like the New England Patriots, whose main problem over the last few years has been offense.

1) Eric Bienemy

Eric Bienemy should have been a head coach long ago. He's been interviewed and thanks to his work with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, he is now with the Washington Commanders. This should be a short-term job for him as he should eventually be a head coach. Next year, if the Patriots need a head coach, they should look into Bienemy. The offensive coordinator comes from the Andy Reid tree and coached Mahomes. It doesn't get a lot better than that.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes