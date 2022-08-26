Watch: Bill Belichick adds UFC belt to already insane championship collection 

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has one of the most complete resumes of any coach in any sport of all-time. He recently added to his collection of trophies and accomplishments when he was gifted a UFC title belt.

UFC president Dana White presented Belichick with a UFC champion belt earlier this week. White gave it to the coach during a visit to the Patriots' training camp.

Belichick and White are friends, and White surprised the Super-Bowl winning champion with this championship gesture.

Belichick is arguably the greatest coach the game has seen. He has a record six Super Bowl victories as head coach, as well as nine Super Bowl appearances and 31 playoff victories.

He has a career record of 321-156, including post-season games. He won Coach of the Year three times in his career (2003, 2007, and 2010) while also being a part of two Super Bowl victories with the New York Giants as their defensive coordinator.

Bill Belichick has had minimal success since Tom Brady left New England

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick might be the greatest QB-HC duo in the history of the NFL. While Brady was the signal-caller for 20 seasons (2000-2020), the two amassed a lot of success together.

Since Brady left the Patriots following the 2019-2020 season, the Patriots and Belichick haven't had much success.

In their first season without Brady, they finished 7-9. They placed third in the AFC East and missed the playoffs. Part of the reason for this was poor quarterback play from Cam Newton, who lasted just one season in New England.

The following year, this past season, they drafted rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

The rookie showed some promise, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and leading the Patriots to a 10-7 regular season record. They made the playoffs as a wild card team. The Bills finished first in the division and lost to them again in the playoffs.

In Brady's first season away from the Patriots and Belichick, he won the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers finished second in the NFC South, but went on a run later in the year as Brady earned his seventh Super Bowl victory.

Last season, they finished 13-4, winning the division. They lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the second round of the playoffs.

In the two seasons that they've been apart from each other, Brady has had more success. Meanwhile, Belichick is hoping to gain more with Mac Jones.

