Colin Cowherd slams Bill Belichick during AFC East monologue

The New England Patriots have been one of the best franchises in the NFL and have dominated the 2000's and 2010's. The two masterminds behind their success have been Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick.

The two have won six Super Bowls together. Since taking over as head coach for the Patriots in 2000, Bill Belichick amassed a ton of success in that 22-year span. He has a record six Super Bowl victories as head coach, as well as nine Super Bowl appearances, and 31 playoff victories.

Belichick's career win-loss record, including the postseason, sits at 321-156. He won Coach of the Year three times in his career (2003, 2007, and 2010). He also has two Super Bowl victories as a defensive co-ordinator with the New York Giants.

NFL Stats @NFL_Stats Most postseason wins by a Head Coach…



Bill Belichick - 31

Tom Landry - 20

Andy Reid - 19

Don Shula - 19

However, when Colin Cowherd assessed the AFC East on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, he took a shot at Belichick. Cowherd said:

"It's much easier to sell the future when you've been so damn good in the present… It seems outrageous. But they've been selling the future in Miami since Dan Marino left. People in Miami have a beach. The heat, a pretty girlfriend, they've got options.

"And I want to talk about the future they want to talk about now. You know, I've noticed this. Throughout sports there used to be so much value on draft picks. But I think analytics has changed the game. We have to be honest about draft picks."

Cowherd added that Belichick can't draft:

"Belichick’s the best football coach ever. And he can't draft his way out of a brown paper bag. I get the Chiefs letting go of Tyreek Hill because their presence is so great. They can assume some draft capital for the future.

"Miami can no longer sell the future. If Tua doesn't work and Tyreek Hill is the best bubble screen receiver in the league. If two doesn't work, is it another decade trying to find the next Dan Marino? Screw the future. Let's roll the dice now."

Some of the worst draft picks under Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots

Bill Belichick

While Bill Belichick is one of the greatest coaches of all-time, he's not one of the best drafters of all-time.

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



"I don't think he can develop offense. He doesn't have a feel or an eye for it. Gronk and Brady did that." — Rob Gronkowski is Bill Belichick's last great offensive draft pick:"I don't think he can develop offense. He doesn't have a feel or an eye for it. Gronk and Brady did that." — @ColinCowherd Rob Gronkowski is Bill Belichick's last great offensive draft pick:"I don't think he can develop offense. He doesn't have a feel or an eye for it. Gronk and Brady did that." — @ColinCowherd https://t.co/lTiUUvZXXX

Some of the Patriots' worst draft picks in the Belichick-era include:

-WR N'Keal Harry

-RB Laurnece Maroney

-WR Chad Jackson

-CB Terrence Wheatley

-LB Shawn Crable

Though they don't draft the best, the Patriots know how to develop their talent and are always a contender. The Patriots found themselves back in the playoffs last year with their first season with Mac Jones as their quarterback. Let's wait and see what happens this year.

