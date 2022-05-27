“A 1979 NFL team” - Colin Cowherd slams Bill Belichick, Patriots amid post-Tom Brady moves

When Tom Brady left New England after the 2019 season, many people wondered what the Patriots would do moving forward. They signed Cam Newton as Brady's successor and some key free agents in the off-season, such as Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, and Matthew Judon.

Colin Cowherd talked about the moves head coach Bill Belichick has made since Brady departed New England.

Cowherd said:

“Now I feel like they (the Patriots) fall in love themselves in their culture. And I don't understand what they're doing. Their draft was weird….The Patriots are somewhere in the middle like I don't get it but I kind of do and I don't want any part of it, which is they don't have an offensive coordinator.

Cowherd added that the Patriots probably have the weakest wide receiving corps next to the Green Bay Packers:

"They have probably next to Green Bay the weakest wide receiving corps in the league as the league pivots and transitions to a more weapons-based league because of rules regulations on what you can do defensively."

Cowherd went on to say that he understands that the Patriots are doubling down on their culture:

"Like I get what they're doing, doubling down on their culture. But when your quarterback Mac Jones doesn't have the ability athletically in this is indisputable to make plays off script. And you also have among the weakest playmakers off script. How do you when you become a 1979 NFL team, you have to score on long ball controlling drives. "

Cowherd added what he doesn't understand is New England not re-signing JC Jackson and not having an offensive coordinator:

"Kansas City can do that and so can Buffalo and the Chargers and the Rams and the Packers. But they can also score quickly. New England has very little chance to go over the top [and] make plays with their feet. A super fast wide receiver beats coverage. They can score one way they're not going to win shootouts regularly… Whatever it was, so like I don't get it. I don't get not re-signing JC Jackson, I don't get not having an offensive coordinator. It's the OTAs, he's young."

Cowherd concluded by telling the Patriots they are not viable anymore and that they need to have stars on their team:

"You're not viable anymore. You got to have stars, got to have easy buckets got to have easy touchdowns."

NFL @NFL The Chargers are expected to sign CB J.C. Jackson to a five-year, $82.5M deal. (via @RapSheet The Chargers are expected to sign CB J.C. Jackson to a five-year, $82.5M deal. (via @RapSheet) https://t.co/4FdZfsJF74

The Patriots didn't win the AFC East the first year Tom Brady left

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have been division champions from 2009 to 2019. Following Brady's departure from the team, the Buffalo Bills won the division in 2020, breaking the Patriots' 11-year streak.

Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills It's been a long time coming...



Your Buffalo Bills are AFC East Champions. It's been a long time coming...Your Buffalo Bills are AFC East Champions. https://t.co/YTaAZqzEXk

The Patriots then replaced Newton with rookie quarterback Mac Jones and made the playoffs but still didn't win the division as the Bills won their second-straight title.

The Bills look strong and well-equipped, but the AFC East will be tight this season.

