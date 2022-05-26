"Tom Brady can get away with it" - NFL analyst reckons TB12 has the freedom to skip OTAs without consequence

It is the time of the NFL season when OTAs are taking place, and to no surprise, many athletes will be absent during the team activities. One player who has skipped OTAs in the last few years is Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Chris Simms spoke about players skipping OTAs on Pro Football Talk with Mike Florio.

"I understand guys missing [OTAs]sometimes... there are family things sometimes. And... maybe, a new contract... 'I'm kind of talking about that, but I'm not 100% healthy yet, not quite totally in shape yet. So gonna be by myself another week or two before I show up. So they don't see me that way.' There are a lot of things there. But first off, there's not a lot of practice time in the NFL anymore. And this is valuable time. You can say what you want. Yeah, Tom Brady can get away with it... "

Tom Brady claims he skips OTAs to spend more time with family

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

Anyone who knows Tom Brady knows how much of a family man he is.

He claims that he skips OTAs to spend more time with his family and work on his marriage.

Brady said in an interview with SiriusXM's Howard Stern two years ago:

"At different times, like any married couple, things need to be changed. A couple of years ago... she (Gisele) didn't feel like I was doing my part for the family. She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house and then all of a sudden when the season ended I would be like, 'Great, let's get into all my other business activities. Let me get into my football training.' And she is sitting there going, 'Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?' That was a big part of our marriage that I had to like check myself because she's like, 'I have goals and dreams too, so you better start taking care of things at the house.'"

Brady added that he had to make a significant transition in his life, doing a little less family-wise and a lot more family-wise :

"So, two years ago, as it even related to football for me, I had to make a big transition in my life to say I can't do all the things I wanted to do for football like I used to. I gotta take care of things with my family because the family situation wasn't great. She wasn't satisfied with our marriage, so I needed to make change there."

