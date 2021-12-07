"Nobody deserves more credit for our success here than Tom Brady does” - Bill Belichick gives high praise to Tom Brady 

The relationship between Bill Belichick and Tom Brady will always be one of the more fascinating ones in NFL history. The pair won six Super Bowls together before a messy divorce saw Brady leave for sunnier days with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But now that time has passed, Belichick has softened a bit. His respect and appreciation for Brady has been publicized more now than during their partnership. The New England Patriots head coach had high praise for Brady in a radio interview Monday, where he credited Brady for being why they won six rings.

Bill Belichick gives high praise to Tom Brady

Bill Belichick appeared on The Greg Hill Show Tuesday morning after the Patriots' 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills. Hill asked Belichick if he'd seen any of Brady's new documentary, Man in the Arena.

The documentary chronicles each Super Bowl season Brady has been a part of, whether he won or lost. Belichick told Hill he hadn't gotten around to watching it yet but planned to. It was in that quote that Belichick awarded Brady high praise, saying,

"I definitely will. And as I've said many times, nobody deserves more credit for our success here than Tom does. He was a great player, great person, great leader. Just a tremendous opportunity for me to coach probably the greatest player in NFL history."

Bill Belichick is likely waiting until the end of this season to watch Brady's documentary. Belichick also said in the interview that he has no doubt Brady did a great job in creating his documentary.

The Coach of the Year frontrunner has done a masterful job in his own right, coaching the Patriots to a 9-4 record as they enter their bye week. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones has done everything Belichick has asked of him and more.

Belichick's coaching genius was on full display against the Bills Monday night. In hideous weather, the Patriots ran the ball 46 times while throwing just three pass attempts. The Bills had no answer for the physicality of old-school football the Patriots deployed.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins Mac Jones threw for only 19 yards today and the Patriots still won the game?! Give Belichick the Coach Of The Year right now! Carry on... Mac Jones threw for only 19 yards today and the Patriots still won the game?! Give Belichick the Coach Of The Year right now! Carry on...

After Brady won a Super Bowl in his first season without Belichick, it's refreshing to see Belichick having success alone this year. The two will always be tied at the hip in NFL history due to their 20 years together.

Seeing the mutual respect that's formed between the two legends is wholesome.

Edited by Windy Goodloe