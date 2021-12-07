Tom Brady leads these NFL teams for overall touchdowns in 2021 NFL season 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is having one of the best years of his career at 44 years of age. The Buccaneers have a comfortable four-game lead over every other team in the NFC South and currently sit as the third seed in the NFC with a 9-3 record. They are a game out of the one seed as the Arizona Cardinals at 10-2 and Green Bay at 9-3 are also in the mix.

Brady, a three-time All-Pro quarterback, is fifth in the league with a 104 passer rating. He is second in QBR with 66.10. Brady is also first in touchdown passes with 34 and also has a rushing touchdown that he got back in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams on the road.

In total, Brady has 35 touchdowns, which accounts for 72.9 percent of the Buccaneers' total touchdowns this season (48). The Buccaneers lead the league in total touchdowns, but the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback could be a team all on his own with his 35 total touchdowns.

There are 17 NFL teams that have fewer total touchdowns than Tom Brady’s tally of 35. The teams are listed below (total touchdowns in parentheses):

Green Bay Packers (33)

Baltimore Ravens (30)

Cleveland Browns (30)

Seattle Seahawks (30)

Miami Dolphins (29)

Las Vegas Raiders (28)

Washington Football Team (27)

Denver Broncos (26)

New York Jets (26)

Pittsburgh Steelers (25)

Atlanta Falcons (24)

Carolina Panthers (24)

Chicago Bears (22)

Detroit Lions (22)

Jacksonville Jaguars (22)

New York Giants (19)

Houston Texans (18)

In total, Brady has 615 career passing touchdowns. He is the only quarterback in NFL history to have 600 career touchdown passes. Brady has 239 career wins as a starting quarterback, which is 51 more than Hall of Fame Packers quarterback Brett Favre (188). Brady has more wins than four NFL teams: Texans (137), Jaguars (179), Panthers (205), and Ravens (233). He has started 28 games for the Buccaneers and is already tied for seventh in wins for the franchise at 20.

In his 22nd season, Brady can no longer be compared to other quarterbacks. Instead, he is entering the equation with NFL teams at this stage in his career. When he decides to hang up his boots, Brady will be on the ultimate team at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

