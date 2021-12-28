Bill Belichick's poker face reaction to reporter's weird question leaves NFL fans in splits

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn't one to answer questions in great detail. He, also, isn't one to just smile and laugh. His stoic manner is what he has become famous for, especially in the last two decades as head coach of a team that made its own dynasty.
Every once in a while, Belichick will give a reporter an answer that nobody saw coming. On Sunday afternoon, after the Patriots lost their second straight game, this time a division loss to the Buffalo Bills, Belichick wasn't really in a sharing mood, especially when it came to personal feelings.
A reporter, who said she was working on a piece about New Year's resolutions, asked Belichick if he had any resolutions that he could share with her.
Belichick and his famous "poker face" just looked at the reporter and said, "No, not right now, maybe next week!"
The video of Bill Belichick and his post-game press conference quickly made the rounds on social media on Sunday afternoon. Belichick, specifically after his team has lost, wasn't really in the mood to share his feelings, or his New Year's resolutions, for that matter.
Fans took to Twitter to discuss the comedy that Bill Belichick brought with the simple, low monotone response that he didn't have a New Year's resolution yet, just one day after Christmas.
Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee, who is also the host of his own podcast called The Pat McAfee Show, had his own hilarious response to Belichick saying that he'll have a New Year's resolution next week. He said that he wondered if the question was fake at one point and whether the reporter was asked to ask that type of question since it wasn't a typical post-game question. McAfee did say that he appreciated her trying to ask Belichick the question.
Others joked that everyone should tune in next week to hear what Bill Belichick's New Year's resolution is.
His response was also after a game in which his defense didn't force a point for the first time ever in his NFL coaching career, which totals 474 NFL games.
Like McAfee, others, who even felt bad for the reporter, wondered if she was told to ask Belichick that question as part of a joke.
While NFL fans wait to see if Patriots head coach Bill Belichick does have a New Year's resolution next week, he will clearly have other plans ahead of him. After having the AFC East division lead, the Patriots are now tied with the Buffalo Bills. Belichick, and the Patriots will now prepare for a Week 17 matchup against the 7-8 Atlanta Falcons and then 4-11 New York Jets in the season finale.