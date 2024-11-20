The Cincinnati Bengals find themself in a problematic situation this offseason regarding the contracts of wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.

Higgins was set to become a free agent this offseason but the Bengals used the franchise tag on him. However, the two sides couldn't reach a long-term deal this season, so he will be a free agent next offseason.

Chase will enter the final year of his rookie deal next season, and the team is keen to get a new long-term deal done. While signing both players to extensions isn't out of the question, it would be a tough task.

Rumors are swirling that the Bengals are leaning towards letting Higgins walk in free agency while prioritizing extending Chase.

Jasrifootball, a popular football X (formerly Twitter) page, posted:

"𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗦: The feeling around the league is that the #Bengals will let star WR Tee Higgins depart the team in free agency to allocate resources towards a Ja’Marr Chase contract extension, per @JFowlerESPN. Chase will likely become the league’s highest paid receiver when a deal happens."

Upon being reminded that the Bengals will likely let Higgins walk in free agency, fans were quick to make the case for Higgins to join their teams. Many fans of teams such as the LA Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders are lobbying for Higgins to sign with their teams.

Here's how fans reacted:

"He’s a steeler please Lord I’ve seen what you do for others," one fan wrote.

"Higgins is going to the Chargers they have the $$$," one fan predicted.

"Welcome to Denver Tee Higgins," a fan said.

Higgins will be one of the top wide receivers in free agency in 2025. Other wide receivers include Chris Godwin, Amari Cooper, Stefon Diggs, Deandre Hopkins and Keenan Allen.

Here are some more reactions from other fans wanting their team to sign Higgins in the offseason:

"Hope the Commanders grab him! He's exactly the type of WR they need," a fan said.

"He’s gonna go to the chargers and go crazy," a fan added.

Tee Higgins should have multiple teams interested in him next offseason

Tee Higgins during Cincinnati Bengals v Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Getty

With Tee Higgins expecting to hit free agency next offseason, he will be one of the most-targeted wide receivers on the free agency market.

Higgins has been a consistent wide receiver in his five-year career. As a rookie in 2020, Higgins had 908 receiving yards and six touchdowns. In the next two seasons in 2021 and 2022, Higgins had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, with 13 total receiving touchdowns.

Though minor injuries have caused him to miss multiple games over the past two years, Higgins has never suffered a major injury in the NFL. At just 26 years old next offseason, he will be in his prime and ready to contribute to a new team.

Who do you think will sign Tee Higgins next offseason? Let us know below.

