Bills vs Chargers Week 16 injury report: Latest on James Cook, Dalton Kincaid, Keenan Allen and more

This Saturday in Los Angeles, the Buffalo Bills will visit SoFi Stadium to play the Los Angeles Chargers. In Week 16, the Bills hope to extend their winning streak to three games.

The Chargers, on the other hand, with a weak defense, have fallen short of expectations this season. They fired general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley last Monday due to a string of poor outcomes, which included an embarrassing 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15.

Before the primetime battle, let's examine the injury reports for both teams.

Buffalo Bills injury report for Week 16

Sean McDermott, head coach of the Buffalo Bills, said that he isn't expecting two players to play against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16.

McDermott said that due to a neck injury, safety Micah Hyde is unlikely to play. Additionally, he disclosed that Jordan Phillips, the defensive tackle, has been placed on injured reserve due to a wrist injury, which disqualifies him from the Los Angeles trip.

A few more players, including defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (pectoral), running back Ty Johnson (shoulder), defensive end AJ Epenesa (ribs), and cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle), have been labeled as "questionable" to play against the Chargers.

Buffalo's running back James Cook was sick on Wednesday, but that shouldn't worry fans too much. He is expected to participate after not receiving a practice designation on Thursday.

Though he was limited in practice during the week, tight end Dalton Kincaid of the Buffalo Bills (shoulder) is no longer listed on the injury report.

Los Angeles Chargers injury report for Week 16

Wide receiver Keenan Allen (heel) and linebacker Joey Bosa (foot) will not play in the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 16 home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Allen's heel issue will keep him out of action for the second straight game on Saturday.

With both linebacker Tanner Muse (knee) and cornerback Deane Leonard (heel) listed as "doubtful," it's probable that the Chargers won't be without them.

Some players are listed as "questionable," including DT Nick Williams (shoulder), TE Nick Vannett (back), and cornerback Essang Bassey (concussion).

Can the Bills still make the playoffs?

The Buffalo Bills have improved their season record to 8-6 after winning three of their past four games. Following their 31-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys last week, Buffalo now has a 63% probability of qualifying for the postseason.

The Bills still have a shot to win the AFC East. AFC East supremacy will be determined in Week 18 between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, if they can win their next two games against the Chargers and New England Patriots and the Dolphins lose one of their own next two.

Can the Chargers still make the playoffs?

The Los Angeles Chargers' prospects of qualifying for the postseason are still at around 1% after their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last week. Though they are mathematically still in the running for the playoffs, they are about to be eliminated from contention.

In all likelihood, the Chargers must win their remaining games in order to have a shot at the playoffs. They will undoubtedly be eliminated if they lose one more game this season.